Gil Leachman, recently crowned as the Baton Rouge Consortium 10/31’s 2019 Halloween King, died early Friday morning of a massive coronary, according to family friends.
In his early 60s, Leachman was heavily involved with Spanish Town Mardi Gras, where he reigned as king in 2014, the year celebrating the event’s 25th anniversary, and the Baton Rouge Irish Club as well as Consortium 10/31, the group that puts on Baton Rouge’s annual Halloween Parade.
“10/31 Consortium is devastated at the loss of our dear friend and 2019 king of the Halloween Parade,” said founder Kelly Criscoe Stein. “Gil was the embodiment of all we stand for and hope to be. The 2019 Halloween Parade will roll on in his honor, as we know he would have wanted.
“Personally, he was the most fun-loving man I’ve ever known. He cared so much for Baton Rouge and truly never met a stranger. He was the best story teller, a hippie at heart and had an incredible love for his wife and family.”
“He was Spanish Town’s John Wayne,” said long-time friend Laura McDavitt. “The Spanish Town family is going to miss this larger-than-life member.”
In a post on the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Facebook page, board member Bill Brumfield wrote: “Spanish Town Mardi Gras has suffered a serious loss today as a long time faithful flocker has passed, Gil Leachman who has been a true friend to all that wear the Pink … While we will mourn your loss today, we will be joyful for having known you. Although our hearts are filled with sorrow now, in time those that knew you will tell stories of you as they remember the times, fun and laughter that we all enjoyed together. A mark of a good man.”
Leachman was retired from the Baton Rouge Airport Police, where he served as chief, and the Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Department. He was also a former fire captain of the St. George Fire Department.
A native of Bellefonte, Kentucky, Leachman is survived by wife Roxanne; daughters Missy Starns, Allison Elliott and Kristen Boone; and 10 grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are pending.