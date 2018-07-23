Baton Rouge's recreation and parks agency suffered through four noteworthy thefts over the past two years – including 11 golf carts worth $16,500 – auditors said Monday in a report that pointed out “significant deficiencies” in how BREC manages its money.

The audit arrived as scrutiny of BREC’s finances is especially high, given its recent and unsuccessful effort to move the Baton Rouge Zoo. State representatives two months ago asked the Louisiana Legislative Auditor conduct a separate audit into BREC, over the park agency’s objections.

The thefts mentioned in Monday's report represent a tiny fraction of the agency’s $73.5 million budget; of greater concern to the Postlethwaite & Netterville auditors was whether sloppy accounting practices have allowed errors and thefts to occur.

Among their major findings, the auditors noted:

• 11 golf carts stolen in 2017 from the City Park Golf Course. While BREC has notified the Baton Rouge Police Department about the theft, the culprit has not been identified. Nine of the golf carts were recovered and are back in operation.

• An employee allegedly stole $1,300 in cash from BREC's aquatics fund in summer 2017. Police have issued a felony summons to the food and beverage manager.

• The Dumas Golf Course change fund was missing $600 missing in August 2017. BREC reported the theft to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department, and they do not know who took the money. The golf course manager at the time repaid the cash.

• An employee received unauthorized facility rental discounts that totaled $2,500 in the summer of 2016. BREC still employs the recreation manager, who has made partial restitution. BREC did not notify law enforcement and no formal charges were filed.

In response to each instance, BREC officials said they have updated cash handling procedures, strengthened physical controls for golf carts, and updated the policy on employee discounts and conducted training on it. Asked why the employee who received the discounts was not terminated, BREC Chief of Management and Business Services Corey Wilson said Monday he could not discuss the personnel matter.

BREC officials said they had recently hired an internal process review manager who helped them detect three of the thefts. They called the hiring a positive step for the agency.

The auditors, however, said BREC only reported one allegation of theft “within an appropriate timeframe.” They said BREC did not report two other thefts to the Legislative Auditor, or to the District Attorney’s office, until May 2018. And BREC never reported the issue with the employee who received discounts, according to the audit.

Auditors commended BREC’s staff and internal controls that detected thefts but said BREC should remind employees of “proper procedures and their ethical responsibilities as public servants.”

In its response to the audit, BREC agreed to prepare a report for the Legislative Auditor about the employee discount. The agency acknowledged in the audit that two items were reported “late” and said it has resolved communication problems that caused the lag.

"As with any large and complex organization, there is always the potential to employ individuals with ulterior motives," said BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight in a news release. "I have very clearly communicated that if you steal from BREC, you will be fired and arrested."

Additionally, auditors asked BREC to ensure that only authorized people had access to payroll data. It also said BREC does not settle its various accounts monthly and BREC improperly gives its accounts payable clerk the ability to set up vendors in BREC's bookkeeping system. As in a previous review, auditors said BREC is not properly or timely reconciling cash and assets on their accounting ledger to their underlying records.

Wilson said Monday that BREC has improved its reconciliation process since the previous audit in 2017.

“We thought we were reconciling, we were doing them timely, and the auditor said, well you weren’t doing this one last piece,” Wilson said.

Auditors wrote that "without complete reconciliation of the general ledger to underlying sub-ledgers and bank statements, those financial reports may be prone to misstatement due to fraud or error.”

BREC said employees have struggled ever since the agency implemented a new financial system in 2014.

A few credit card transactions also raised questions from auditors. Auditors randomly selected 10 credit cards to ensure purchases were appropriate and properly authorized. They found that two out of 229 purchases were not approved by anyone but the cardholder because the employees who made the purchases did not properly log them.

Auditors also reported that two purchases did not include receipts. One of them was a zoo employee’s $525 purchase from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, which is the accrediting agency that recently announced the Baton Rouge Zoo had lost its accreditation. And auditors said 66 credit card transactions did not have a business purpose explicitly documented for them.

BREC responded that the agency would reiterate the importance of saving receipts and receiving approval on credit card purchases. The agency will update its training on proper credit card reporting, and BREC will take disciplinary action if credit card reports are not properly completed and approved, they responded.

Wilson said employees who misuse credit cards can have their privileges rescinded, but that continued misuse could have stiffer consequences. BREC officials also pointed out that non-business purchases are against BREC’s credit card policy, and said it would update reporting documentation for the purchases that auditors flagged.

Despite repeat flags from auditors about the way BREC runs its finances, the agency painted the audit in a positive light in its news release titled "Draft of Audit Shows BREC is Making Progress Recovering from the Historic Flood of 2016." The news release points out that BREC's revenues from programs and services have increased by 3 percent from $9.8 million to $10.1 million, returning to levels from before the flood.

“There are several things that we are doing that we believe are helping us improve our compliance with the law, as well as our decision-making with how we’re spending the public’s money,” Wilson said. “We would prefer to highlight items like us, hiring an internal auditor, which we weren’t required to do.”