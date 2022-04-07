The Ascension Parish Council gave itself another nearly two months Thursday to hammer out new rules aimed at better controlling new development in the fast-growing parish.
As proposed, the new rules would expand local government's ability to respond to the impact of new housing and commercial buildings in Louisiana's fast-growing parish over the past two decades.
With a nearly unanimous vote, the council extended its moratorium until no later than May 31 to work on those proposed rules but also gave itself the ability to end the halt sooner if the council's work is completed.
Two council members were absent.
On the recommendations of its consultant, Kendig Keast, and the parish Planning Commission, the council is considering a series of changes to its development rules, from the evaluation traffic and drainage impact of new housing to how much officials allowing building in wetlands and along substandard roads.
Perhaps most significantly, the new rules would give future parish officials the power to halt development in localized areas if parish development director determines existing infrastructure can't handle it.
The rules would require those officials to determine the cumulative impacts of growth and lay out plans to bring that infrastructure up to standard. The changes leave unclear if the action would require a council vote. For the current moratorium, the council took a contested and controversial vote that gave the current administration less than it had sought.
Though the limits on wetlands construction could present a major impact in the low-lying parish that is partially in Louisiana's coastal zone, the limits on large-scale home construction along narrow roads have prompted some debate among council members.
The rules would bar large-scale development on roads narrower than 20 feet across, two feet more than the current limit. Critics point out that the rule would apply to a a large number of roads and even state highways in Ascension and could spur legal conflicts with landowners.
Builders have opposed the moratorium as a needlessly harmful step at addressing the parish growth concerns that has cut the supply of new homes, driven up the price and hurt construction jobs.
But builders say they have also been invited by the parish to shape the new rules.
Supporters of proposal say the measures are needed to get a better handle on the parish's growth and to have roads in place and drainage impacts accounted for when new house and commercial areas are built after years of local officials not doing enough to address those concerns.
The moratorium, which took effect this summer, doesn't explicitly stop any kind of new construction but halts the creation of new lots and other kinds of land divisions.
Builders say this move dramatically slows the pipeline of new lots for homes and other structures by halting the approvals of new neighborhoods and even single lots. The halt hasn't applied to the parish's municipalities, but over the past two decades more than 90% of the parish's population growth happened unincorporated areas affected by the moratorium, census data show.
Ascension Parish overall grew by 65% between 2000 and 2020, adding nearly 49,900 new people. Ascension was also the second-fastest growing parish in Louisiana over the most recent decade, behind only St. Bernard Parish, census data show.
According to the latest census estimates, Ascension had about 128,370 people in mid-2021.