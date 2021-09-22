U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, on Wednesday announced $1.7 million in federal money for people in Livingston Parish who faced the choice of either raising or destroying their houses.

The $1,785,511 in grant funding will cover the cost of elevating 51 properties at risk of flooding in Livingston Parish, Graves said.

Elevating a home usually costs somewhere between $100,000 and $200,000.

3,000 local homeowners face big changes under FEMA rules. Here's how leaders are trying to help FEMA rules may require roughly 3,000 homes in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes to be elevated or demolished because of the August 2016…

“A lot of people think the solution to flooding is just charging higher flood insurance rates," Graves said. "We believe the solution is preventing people from ever flooding."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The funding is part of a solution Graves sought when the Federal Emergency Management Agency told 3,000 homeowners in Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes that they must either elevate their houses or tear them down because they were at risk of flooding again after 2016.

Graves argued to FEMA that the Base Flood Elevation used to draw up those rules should be lowered because of massive anti-flooding projects in the works. And the rules didn't properly account for relief programs already available for homeowners, the congressman said.

Forty-nine of the Livingston Parish properties the grant covers are homes that saw substantial damage in 2016 and need to be elevated above the Base Flood Elevation — the estimated height of a 100-year-flood.

The remaining two homes require elevation because they're on FEMA's Repetitive Loss/Severe Repetitive Loss lists — properties where the National Flood Insurance Program paid two or more claims of over $1,000 in a rolling ten-year period.