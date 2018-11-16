An accidental kitchen fire severely damaged a duplex in Gardere early Monday, but all residents were able to escape, according to St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
All five occupants escaped safely after a neighbor notified them of the fire, despite not having smoke detectors, Ledoux said.
Firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Friday to a duplex on fire in the 8100 block of Skysail Avenue, and were able to contain the flames to the front of the unit. However, Ledoux said the duplex still had severe smoke and water damage, and the adjoining unit had minor damage.
The Red Cross was called in to assist with the displaced residents.