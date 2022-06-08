Stenches emanating from businesses, chemical plants and the city-parish’s two sewage plants regularly disturb residents across Baton Rouge, even inside their homes.
Emissions are already regulated by the state and federal government; local officials currently do not have a tool to punish the sources of pungent odors — something Councilman Darryl Hurst is trying to create.
“There’s multiple smells that permeated for miles, and it comes from a few different sources in my community,” Hurst said. “We’ve gotten calls that have woken people up for 5 years that have not been addressed.”
Hurst’s proposed ordinance would empower the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office to respond to complaints of foul smells with a device that measures odors in the air, known as an olfactometer. If the device detects enough of the odor beyond the property boundary, businesses would be ticketed.
Businesses in violation would be fined $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and $3,000 for a third offense.
Hurst filed the proposal following years of complaints of foul odors disturbing people who live near Quala Services, a tanker truck washing complex on Airline Highway in Hurst’s District 5.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has received dozens of complaints in recent years, both from nearby residents and passing drivers, about a stench coming from the facility, according to LDEQ records.
Company officials dispute they're to blame based on their own regular air testing and their operations' odor containment efforts; however, after repeated visits to Quala's operations since the fall of 2020, LDEQ officials concluded the odors are coming from somewhere inside the company's 15-acre site.
Along with Quala, Hurst said, the proposed ordinance would apply to all sources of odors in the parish. The ExxonMobil refinery and the city-parish’s north and south wastewater treatment plants, both frequent sources of odor complaints to LDEQ, would not be exempt, he said.
“It’s for everybody,” Hurst said. “It’s for the government as well. My job is not to be good buddies of the community. My job is to be somebody that constituents can come to to address their problems.”
ExxonMobil contends that not all the odors residents complain about originate from the refinery and the company encourages residents concerned about odors to contact the facility so they can be addressed directly, spokesperson Rory Denicola wrote in a statement.
“While responding quickly to an odor call is important, preventing odors is our real goal. We follow stringent air regulations, and our emissions are carefully monitored, controlled and reported to regulators such as the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) to minimize impact to the community,” Denicola wrote.
Quala did not respond to a request for comment.
LDEQ is the permitting agency for the refinery, chemical businesses and the sewage plants. While complaints can be filed with LDEQ, oftentimes agents with the department are unable to respond until after the odor has dissipated, Hurst said. The proposed city-parish ordinance would allow the constable's office to quickly respond to complaints and ticket offending businesses, Hurst said.
Several residents who live near Quala spoke at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting where the proposed ordinance was debated.
“The odor is really offensive. Terrible,” Annette Morrison told the council. “You can’t even sit on your back patio during the weekend or enjoy the outside with your family.”
While many of the council’s members voiced support for the proposed ordinance, the measure was deferred until mid July over concerns the city-parish would be forced to fine itself for the odors that nearby residents say regularly emanate from its two sewage plants.
The city-parish is working to expand a buffer zone around both plants by buying nearby homes and converting those sites to green space with trees that can mitigate the odor.
But the legal implications of law enforcement ticketing city-parish facilities caused Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who represents the southern plant and its surrounding neighborhoods, and Councilman Brandon Noel to request that the proposed ordinance be deferred while council members seek clarification.
“We need a little more time to explore this,” Noel said. “I’m not against the reasoning and what we’re trying to do to help the constituents, but for me I just need a little more time to consider all the adverse impacts this might cause.”
Hurst still pushed for the proposal to be approved Wednesday evening, noting that the facilities in question are near low-income, majority Black neighborhoods.
The measure fell one vote short of passage as Gaudet and Noel, along with council members Jennifer Racca and Dwight Hudson, voted against. The proposed ordinance needs seven votes to pass.
“When these residents come to me and they talk about equity … we look at water treatment plants in Gardere," Hurst said.
“When you look at north Baton Rouge and the chemical plants, when you look at the Quala washes, when you look at the landfills, when you look at Republic Waste, they’re all in urban areas, and they will continue to be in urban areas because this will never be allowed next door to the Country Club of Louisiana,” Hurst said.