Highland Road will be closed in both directions overnight, beginning July 13 and running through July 18, under the Interstate 10 overpass, the state Department of Transportation and Development said Monday.
During the temporary closures, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on those dates, all interstate ramps at Highland Road will be open.
The closure is for work on the Highland Road bridge.
Drivers can take I-10 westbound to the Siegen Lane interchange and I-10 eastbound to the La. 73 interchange as detour routes.