With gift wrapping, discarded food and Christmas tree waste, the holidays produce a considerable amount of trash. Baton Rouge residents dropping trash and recycling at the curb will need to pay attention for adjusted pick up dates.
A news release from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office states all recycling and trash pickup will be suspended on Christmas Day, and resume with the next regularly scheduled pick-up. The high volume of trash could push the Friday garbage collection into Saturday, so residents should keep their trash bins at the curb overnight.
The North Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day, but will have extended hours Dec. 28 to accommodate the extra waste. Garbage collection and recycling will continue as normal on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, the release says.
Christmas tree curbside recycling will run Jan. 7-19, and residents need to ensure their trees are free of any decorations, lights, plastic wrapping or tree stands to guarantee collection. Flocked trees will be discarded but will not be recycled. Trees should be placed at least 3 feet from other trash, the statement says.
The trees may not be picked up on normal days, so city officials are urging residents to leave them at the curb.
Residents can also drop off their trees at these locations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26, 2019:
• Independence Park, parking lot off Lobdell between tennis courts and Liberty Lagoon
• Highland Road Park, 14024 Highland Road
• Memorial Stadium, grassy lot near the corner of Scenic and Foss
• Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road
• LSU, Skip Bertman Drive, lot across from Vet School.
The recycled trees will be chipped at a composting facility and reused.
Not all Christmas waste is recyclable, and the city is urging residents to sort their waste before dropping it in a recycling bin. Flattened, clean cardboard is accepted, but tissue paper and foil lined paper cannot be recycled.