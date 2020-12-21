An abrupt decision by the CEO of the Capital Area Transit System to hire a new insurance broker caused months of problems at Baton Rouge's public bus agency, making it difficult for employees to get benefits they paid for, igniting a conflict with the worker's union and causing the HR Director to quit.
Bill Deville’s selection of Arthur J. Gallagher Co. in May as the agency’s broker of record raised eyebrows among some staff. Less than a year earlier, a panel of CATS administrators — that didn’t include Deville — rejected Gallagher in favor of the agency’s existing broker.
Jim Fight, CATS’ HR Director, was on that panel and quit in August after Deville overruled the recommendation. He wrote in his resignation letter that “the current structure, climate, and culture within the agency is not consistent with the values I align and subscribe to personally, professionally, and as a human capital practitioner.”
The deal drew added criticism after the hand-off in brokers left CATS without data on its workforce’s insurance benefits. For months, several employees faced delays in collecting payments for disability and life insurance.
Gallagher’s role as CATS’ insurance broker more recently came under scrutiny when a deal brokered by the firm fell through after Deville failed to include the worker’s union in the negotiations, as required by the union’s collective bargaining agreement. That has left CATS and its employees with a $140,000 hike in insurance premiums next year.
The head of CATS’ union, Anthony Garland, blames the repeated missteps on CATS' failure to attract and keep hold of skilled administrators, particularly in the agency’s HR department. Garland is an international vice president at the Amalgamated Transit Union, and was brought to Baton Rouge after Deville fired much of the union’s local leadership in July.
The union picketed a CATS board meeting in September, demanding stricter oversight of taxpayer dollars.
“The repetitive breakdowns at CATS start at the top with leadership,” Garland said. “They are incompetent, unqualified and irresponsible.”
Deville acknowledged the high turnover in the agency's HR department, but said the union only began to complain about management after he terminated several of their members.
How Gallagher wooed CATS leaders
Deville’s decision to switch brokers came after years of wooing from Gallagher consultants Trey and Jay Little, a father-son duo who invited the CATS CEO to regular lunches at the Baton Rouge Country Club, dropped off presents for him at Christmas and once offered to purchase him a belt from the Torino Leather Company in New Orleans, emails show.
Gallagher will likely earn upwards of $100,000 annually as CATS’ insurance broker, though its exact value is difficult to pinpoint because it’s based on commissions paid directly from CATS’ insurance carriers, not CATS itself. CATS has separately paid Gallagher $71,000 since 2018 for various consulting services.
Deville defends his decision to choose Gallagher as a smart business move, arguing the firm was aggressive in regularly finding cost savings. He said companies drop off gifts all the time, but said they are small and inconsequential, like a fruit basket or ball-point pen bearing the company’s name.
“If you ask if that influenced my decision-making, absolutely not,” Deville said.
He said he tries to discourage gift-giving and often pays for his own meal when taken out to lunch.
Deville said that he struck up a friendship with Jay Little years ago, and that on occasion, Trey Little would contact him about business Gallagher could offer CATS.
CATS first hired Gallagher in 2018 on a $45,000 contract to do a pay study at the agency. Shortly thereafter, Trey Little dropped off Christmas presents at CATS’ Florida Street headquarters for Deville and the agency’s then-chief administrative officer Darrell Brown.
“Just opened my (and Darrell’s) gift,” Deville wrote in an email. “Love mine!”
Earlier that year, Jay Little emailed Deville asking what kind of belt he’d like from the Torino Leather Company in New Orleans, writing, “I will get them and you can pay later.”
Deville responded, “I am a simple man, sometimes too simple, when it comes to dress,” and later said in an interview that the belts were discounted and cost him $10 each. He couldn’t remember the Christmas gift.
Arthur J. Gallagher Co., a global insurance brokerage, declined to comment for this story. Trey Little deferred questions to his employer, and Jay Little, who retired from Gallagher earlier this year, did not return requests for comment.
In Louisiana, as in many states, a person who has or is seeking a contractual, business or financial relationship with a government agency is not supposed to offer or give a gift to a public servant with that agency. And the public servant isn’t supposed to solicit or accept such a gift.
There are exceptions for promotional items with no substantial resale value, like calendars or hats bearing a company’s logo.
Robert Travis Scott, the president of the Public Affairs Research Council, a Baton Rouge-based good-government group, said what might be appropriate for a business-to-business relationship may be inappropriate in a business-to-government relationship, where taxpayer dollars are at stake.
“Even the appearance of favors or gift-giving can raise questions about fairness and undermine the public’s trust,” Scott said.
In 2019, a Gallagher consultant working with CATS gave LSU baseball tickets to Jim Fight — the kind of gift state ethics laws explicitly prohibit, Scott said. Fight declined to comment for this story.
Deville said it's not uncommon for contractors to drop off presents at CATS. He said the agency’s previous insurance broker — HUB International — also participated in gift-giving, but insists none of the gifts were significant enough to affect his decision-making.
HUB International in a statement said its records showed $200 in expenditures attributable to Deville since 2017, noting that Deville was given several “non-re-sellable promotional items distributed to all HUB clients” and was taken out to lunch one time.
Scott said public officials should take the utmost care to avoid prohibited gifts, noting, “if something goes wrong with the contract or private services, it only serves to heighten questions about the origins and nature of the business-agency relationship.”
Disarray over health insurance
Those questions came to the forefront shortly after Deville selected Gallagher as the agency’s broker. The hand-off wasn’t communicated to HUB International, and for months CATS was unable to provide several of its employees insurance benefits to which they were entitled, emails show.
Insurance brokers serve as intermediaries between their clients and insurance carriers. They negotiate rates and store data on employee benefits on proprietary software they provide to their clients.
Deville signed Gallagher on as the agency’s official broker of record on May 27, but it wasn’t until June 15 that HUB International learned of the decision. The document formalizing the agreement authorized Gallagher to begin collecting payments from CATS’ insurance carriers as soon as June 1.
When HUB International employees learned of their replacement two weeks after the fact, they immediately deleted their personnel files for CATS employees. That included data on what insurance plans employees had signed up for.
An official at HUB International, Michael Williams, explained in an email to CATS that “handling data to which CATS no longer recognizes our representation” would have exposed the firm to “significant uncovered liability.”
HUB International gives its clients until the end of the month preceding their replacement to access and transfer their information, Williams wrote, adding that if CATS had notified them of the switchover in May, they would have worked on a transition plan.
“We have significant liability in working while not recognized, and deleted all information that could expose the employees of CATS to any improper disclosure,” Williams wrote.
The deletion left CATS’ human resources staff without the information necessary to validate several life insurance claims, as well as a long-term and short-term disability claim.
“There are payments due to employees for benefits they are paying for,” Deville wrote to Trey Little as late as August 31.
Deville in an interview said that, as of October, the payments had been processed.
On Aug. 6, CATS’ HR Director Jim Fight resigned. He told Deville that “HUB was upset” and the he “feared repercussions” from the switchover, emails show.
Deville said that he thought the world of Fight when he first hired him, but said that his performance had slowed down considerably during his employment. In September, Deville hired Gallagher — the same firm he hired as insurance broker — on a $26,000 contract to search for Fight’s replacement.
Gallagher more recently entered the spotlight after an insurance deal brokered by the firm fell through when Deville failed to include the worker’s union in its negotiations, as required.
Trey Little advocated that CATS switch its health insurance from UnitedHealthcare to Blue Cross Blue Shield, and presented a proposal to that effect to Deville and others in mid-October.
The worker’s union, however, was never included in those discussions, despite a clause in their collective bargaining agreement that clearly states any change in insurance carriers must first receive approval from a four member “health and wellness board” that includes two trustees from the union and two trustees from the agency.
Nonetheless, Deville presented the plan to CATS’ board of commissioners in November for approval — sparking an uproar among union representatives in attendance, who argued the move steamrolled over the rights they had negotiated as workers.
The CATS board deferred a decision. By their next meeting on Dec. 4, union officials still hadn’t agreed to the switch in carriers and threatened to file a grievance with the federal government, a move CATS’ general counsel Creighton Abadie said could have jeopardized millions of dollars in federal funding.
“Gallagher never should have been placed on the payroll to make those recommendations in regard to the healthcare plan for CATS,” said Anthony Garland, CATS’ union leader. “That’s a role specifically set aside for the trustees of the plan.”
The board backed off and instead approved a renewal of the existing UnitedHealthcare plan. That includes a $140,000 increase in premiums, which Garland argued could have been avoided if CATS had sooner recognized the trustee’s powers to vet and negotiate insurance deals.
Mark Bellue, the president of CATS' board of commissioners, said that anything that doesn't go smoothly is frustrating. He noted that Deville, who fired several local union leaders, is now in the position of negotiating with the ATU's national leadership, which can cause delays.
CATS has since convened the health and wellness board to evaluate the agency’s insurance plan, and is exploring insurance options for next year that may alleviate the $140,000 hike.
“We’re starting this process from the beginning to make sure what was done was the in best interest of the participants in the plan — not CATS, not Gallagher, not Blue Cross Blue Shield,” Garland said.