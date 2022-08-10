A man arrested Tuesday on 45 counts of pornography involving juveniles — accused of using the app Kik to distribute pornographic pictures of underage girls — was a teacher in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the school district said Wednesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Short worked as an itinerant teacher at Ryan Elementary School from August, 2021 until last week, EBRSS spokesperson Paris J. Flannigan said in a statement. Flannigan said Short passed a background check when he was hired, and that he was placed on administrative leave last week.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said Tuesday that authorities do not believe any of the images found were of Baton Rouge children but said that the investigation is ongoing.
