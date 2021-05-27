LSU will still require masks to be worn on campus and people to physically distance indoors for the foreseeable future, school leaders announced Thursday.
The announcement comes two days after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted mask mandates for K-12 schools, but LSU leaders say they'll maintain masking and 6-foot distancing rules as a precaution.
It mirrors previous decisions the school had made when Louisiana was using phases for COVID-19 mitigation measures. During those times, LSU had often maintained stricter rules than the governor's mandates.
"As we have said from the beginning of the pandemic, safety will always be our guidepost," said Interim President Tom Galligan in a statement Thursday. "We feel that continuing the mask mandate at this time is the safest option for our employees and students while we continue to monitor the state’s progress regarding COVID-19."
The school has also been also holding no-appointment vaccination clinics between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through May 29 at the south end zone at Tiger Stadium.
School leaders have asked students to report their vaccination status on LSU's website.