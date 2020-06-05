Local ministers and community leaders will be holding a prayer vigil on Friday honoring George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police last week. His death has prompted thousands of worldwide protests demanding action and change against racism.
The vigil will be held at 2 p.m. at the Old State Capitol on North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.
The Louisiana Baptist Conference released the following information early Friday morning:
"Business leaders and local ministers will join with residents and community officials to discuss looting, rioting, and protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man that has sparked racial tensions in Baton Rouge and throughout the nation.
"Ministers will join together in a rally for justice and a 'prayer for peace' after Louisiana police officials announced 'outside agitators' infiltrating peaceful demonstrations in the region to incite violence against police and local merchants."