A COVID outbreak and supply chain issues have delayed the reopening of the Baton Rouge River Center's Theatre for the Performing Arts for about a month, forcing the venue’s first show since it closed for renovations nearly four years ago to be moved to a different venue.

The years-long project is now expected to be completed in mid- to late February, said Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the city-parish.

The cosmetic upgrades to the more-than-40-year-old facility were expected to be completed in time for a Thursday performance by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. That concert has now been moved to the First Baptist Church downtown, according to the symphony.

Contractors unable to work due to COVID infections and difficulties with obtaining some construction materials due to an international supply chain backlog brought on by the pandemic are the only reasons for the delayed opening, Armstrong said.

“The only thing that’s affected this project is COVID,” Armstrong said.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced in June 2017 that $18.1 million in renovations would begin mid-2018 at the venue, which is owned by the city-parish. At that time, it was set to reopen in late 2019 or early 2020.

The start of the construction was then delayed until October 2019 because the city-parish opted to re-bid the project after the first round of proposals from contractors came in way over budget. Construction contractor Buquet and LeBlanc was eventually awarded the contract.

+6 Finally, renovations to start at Baton Rouge River Center Theatre for the Performing Arts Renovations to the Baton Rouge River Center's Theatre for the Performing Arts might finally begin sometime this month — more than a year after…

The work was expected to be completed in early 2021 with a price of $15.8 million, but the pandemic caused further delays.

As the work has dragged on, two of the venue's primary tenants, the symphony and Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, have been using alternative venues for performances.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“COVID has really hit the crews hard, so it’s hard to finish construction when no one can work,” said Eric Marshall, the symphony’s executive director. “We’ve been fortunate that over the last 3½ years we haven’t been in the hall, we’ve developed some really good relationships with other venues.”

The symphony was informed that their Thursday performance could not be held at the theatre one week before it was scheduled to take place, Marshall said.

“The River Center is our home and we want to be there, so we’re giving them as much time as possible,” Marshall said. “We’re trying to wait until the last minute for every single concert because it’s going to be a beautiful space and we want to be there.”

The symphony’s next show is scheduled for Feb. 12 at the River Center. No decisions have been made about whether or not to move that performance, Marshall said.

Upgrades to the theater include expanding the lobby and guest services area and improving seats and aisles, which would slightly reduce capacity. The theater currently seats just under 2,000 people.

Other changes on tap include VIP boxes with larger seats and additional amenities; VIP lounge areas, expanded and improved access and seating for people with disabilities and larger bathroom and concessions areas.

The city-parish issued bonds for the project. Those bonds will be repaid from a combination of local occupancy taxes and state sales tax revenue dedicated for River Center improvements.

Dozens of construction workers were at the site, which appeared to be in its final stages of construction, on Tuesday afternoon. New, wider seats and two new aisles that run through the middle of the audience had been installed. Work was largely completed on many of the venue's amenities and lobby, including new bathrooms and two elevators.

“We’re excited to get back in. Whether that’s tomorrow, next week, next month, next year, we are excited,” Marshall said. “It’s our home. The work that’s been done is going to be incredible, and we’re excited for people to be able to see that and experience that.”