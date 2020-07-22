BR.firerating.062420. 0089 bf.JPG
Sharon Weston Broome has officially qualified to run for reelection as mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Broome, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, told The Advocate in January she intended to seek a second term in office. 

She emerged from a field of more than 10 candidates to lock up her first term in office four years ago, clinching the city-parish's top position in a runoff against Republican State Sen. Bodi White. She became Baton Rouge's first female mayor-president.

"Mayor-President Broome has provided steady and progressive leadership for our parish through some of the most trying times in recent history," Broome's campaign wrote in a press release.

