DNA culled from a bloody sock helped land a New Orleans man eight years in prison for the back-to-back 2017 burglaries in Donaldsonville of a daiquiri shop and grocery store that netted him just pocket change, cigars and a cut hand, prosecutors said.
It is not uncommon for authorities to pursue DNA, fingerprints or other evidence from left-behind items at a burglary scenes to try to determine the identity of offenders, said Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky Babin.
"Sometimes, it's all you got," Cavalier said Friday.
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies saw a man determined later to be Roderick Thomas, 49, 2633 Park St., on surveillance video walking in the parking lot of Cajun Daiquiri shortly before breaking the store window on June 28, 2017, prosecutors said. The man was wearing a hoodie, jeans, white shoes and a pair of socks over his hands.
Additional surveillance video caught what appeared to be the same man minutes later with the same socks on his hands breaking into a Dollar General store nearby, prosecutors said.
Thomas' thefts didn't result in much of a payday as the surveillance video caught him making off with a jar of change from the daiquiri shop — spilling some from his pocket as he fled — and later several packs of cigars from the grocery store.
Sheriff's deputies later recovered both pairs of socks at the store, including the one with dried blood in it.
Parish sheriff's deputies received a tip on July 3, 2017, that Thomas was the burglar at Dollar General. Under questioning, though, Thomas denied any involvement then but agreed to provide a DNA sample, prosecutors said.
Months later, the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab was able to tie Thomas to the blood DNA in the sock. Prosecutors now believe Thomas cut his hand on the broken Cajun Daiquiri window, Cavalier said.
Thomas was arrested Dec. 20, 2017, admitted to the burglaries and said then he wanted to plead guilty to the crimes.
Nearly a year later, Thomas entered guilty pleas Dec. 17 to two counts of burglary. Under a plea agreement, Thomas received an eight-year sentence for each count but will serve them at the same time.
The plea deal also allowed Thomas to avoid having prosecutors seek sentencing enhancements under allegations he is a multiple offender, in Ascension Parish mostly involving misdemeanor convictions.