The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act aims to help Americans recover from the novel coronavirus pandemic and jump-start the economy, but the way it will distribute the money won't be even.

For example, all the governments in East Baton Rouge Parish are expected to receive about half as much as of the City of New Orleans.

More money is expected to go toward populous urban counties with certain kinds of municipal structures and with greater poverty, congressional aides and municipal lobbyists say. That has stirred criticisms from Republicans who say the legislation favors big, Democratic-leaning cities.

But, even among more rural counties that don't see the largest benefits under the bill's funding formula — and that trend Republican — some places will benefit more than others, preliminary stimulus estimates show.

The new stimulus bill uses no direct measures of the pandemic to allocate money to local governments. Smaller municipalities and most parishes have their dollars set by population.

That would seem straightforward enough, but, by sending dollars to parish governments and also to each of the municipalities in those parishes, parishes with more local governments tend to receive more benefit overall, the estimates show.

In parishes with more small, incorporated towns, the recovery plan, in effect, pays twice for a greater share of a given parish's population: once for all parish residents and again for those who also live in a municipality.

In the Baton Rouge area, this means smaller parishes with more incorporated communities and a greater share of their populations in those communities are generally projected to fare better than those rural parishes with fewer villages, towns and cities and with smaller populations inside of them, an Advocate analysis shows.

Guy Cormier, executive director of the Louisiana Police Jury Association, said many leaders are still taking stock of what the plan will mean for their parish and waiting on rules from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to see the final allocation amounts and how the money can be spent.

But he said most have told him they are happy to be getting what has been proposed after the more limited benefit under the CARES Act last year — and amid worries Congress wasn't going to provide more money to local governments in the second aid package.

"We're just excited to finally be able to get some relief," Cormier said.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks shares that view. He said that, while he believes Livingston probably should be in line to receive more, the parish can use what it receives, possibly for improved infrastructure, because it lacks the broad industrial base other parishes have to support its needs.

"I'm always thankful for what we get because if it's anything above what we have, it benefits us because we're so dependent on the homeowners, the rooftops," he said.

The difference that municipalities make to the American Recuse Plan's bottom line, however, can be stark.

The six incorporated communities in Iberville Parish, for example, which stretch from Maringouin to St. Gabriel, home to state prisons, are expected to draw more than half of the nearly $13 million projected to go to that parish as a whole.

They help raise that parish's per-capita funding to $398 per person, the second highest rate in the Baton Rouge area. That's behind only East Baton Rouge Parish, which, like some other big, urban parishes, benefits from different, more lucrative funding methods, estimates show.

Assumption and St. Helena parishes, which have small populations and only one or two small incorporated municipalities despite a number of communities, have the lowest per-capita rates in the Baton Rouge area, at $204 and $227 per person.

Urban parishes and those with consolidated city-parish governments are more likely to have per-capita funding rates of more than $400 per person. New Orleans has $967 per person.

Many of those parishes have large poor and minority populations that tended to bear the brunt of the pandemic, especially tourism and entertainment reliant communities like New Orleans.

Pointe Coupee Parish President Major Thibaut said he was still trying to understand the stimulus bill, but he said he could make the argument that rural parishes probably needed a higher per capita amount than urban areas. Their smaller populations are less able to bear the costs of infrastructure and other needs, he said.

"You've got power in numbers, right?" Thibaut said.

Though second COVID stimulus promises big dollars, many cities, parishes still taking stock In the village of Tangipahoa, new Mayor Sheila Martin is eyeing improvements to the water system or police service.

Even among parishes with relatively similar populations, where those people live is expected to make a difference under the American Rescue Plan.

Tangipahoa Parish's eight incorporated communities, including the college town of Hammond and Gov. John Bel Edwards' hometown of Amite City, are projected to contribute a combined $14.9 million to that parish's overall total of $41.06 million, estimates show.

Tangipahoa's numerous communities help push its combined total ahead of nearby Ascension Parish and even Livingston Parish to a per-capita rate of $305 per person.

Ascension and Livingston are expected to receive around $50 per person less than Tangipahoa.

Livingston has 6,000 more people than Tangipahoa does and has the same number of municipalities, but Tangipahoa has more of its overall population living in those incorporated communities than Livingston does -- almost a 2-to-1 difference, census estimates show.

Livingston is in line for a combined $35.8 million. Its parish government, at $27.3 million, will take in nearly $1.2 million more than Tangipahoa's.

Overall, though, all of Livingston's governments are expected to draw about $5.3 million less than all of Tangipahoa's, estimates say.

East and West Feliciana parishes both benefit under the aid package's per-person funding method for small parishes by having large state facilities that boost their population census -- Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola in West Feliciana and East Louisiana State Hospital in East Feliciana.

While Angola is in an unincorporated area northwest of St. Francisville, the state hospital is inside the town of Jackson, creating a double benefit under the aid package for East Feliciana and compounding an advantage the parish already had. East Feliciana has five municipalities to West Feliciana's one and also has more people overall.

All the local governments combined in East Feliciana are projected to receive nearly three-quarters more than what those in West Feliciana are estimated to get, though East Feliciana has just one-quarter more people, funding estimates show.

The funding difference between the two parishes is nearly $100 per person, estimates say. The town of Jackson alone is projected to receive nearly $1.4 million, though the final number is likely to come down by almost a half-million dollars because of a congressional cap.

Even with the possible reduction, Jackson would see the most of any municipality in either parish and well more than West Feliciana's sole municipality, St. Francisville, which is projected to receive $600,000, estimates say.

Since those estimates were made public, recently elected Jackson Mayor James "Jimmy" M. Norsworthy III said, he's gotten different answers from area officials about how much his town will receive. Whatever it ends up being, he said, it's going to go toward one-time infrastructure upgrades his small town can't easily afford.

"The small rural towns throughout Louisiana are really struggling right now. They really are," he said.