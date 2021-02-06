More than 200 years ago, slaves marched and fought along the northern bank of the Mississippi River between LaPlace and Kenner to escape bondage.

Visitors to the area can now walk along the path of that uprising — one of the largest slave revolts in U.S. history — on the newly opened 1811 Slave Revolt Trail.

The 10-mile trail, unveiled Friday by the Louisiana's River Parishes Tourist Commission, begins at the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House in LaPlace, where the revolt began on the night of Jan. 8, 1811, and ends at Destrehan Plantation, the site of one of three tribunals held after the revolt that sentenced 45 participants to death.

+3 Two-part PBS series explores Black churches; LPB to host companion events; see trailer "No social institution in the Black community is more central and important than the Black church,” says Henry Louis Gates Jr.

"It is imperative to immortalize the contributions of these freedom fighters and to educate all who visit or study this area about their monumental sacrifices to modern society and the development of civil rights," Buddy Boe, executive director of the commission, said in a news release. "The Commission looks forward to supporting the efforts of the 1811 Slave Revolt Trail, to foster interest in these local heroes."

The revolt began when Charles Deslondes and a group of fellow slaves, fueled by cruel treatment and reports of the successful Haitan Revolution, attacked Manuel Andry at his plantation, now the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House.

They then headed south along the Mississippi River toward New Orleans, and their numbers grew into the hundreds as other escaped slaves joined them during the two-day march.

The revolt ended near the Bernoudy Plantation in St. Charles Parish on Jan. 11 when a group of planters and militia confronted the revolutionaries in a battle that left dozens of the former slaves dead. Deslondes was captured and killed the next day and 45 of the participants were executed Jan. 15.

“Though this action was technically unsuccessful, reverberations of the 1811 rebellion echoed across the young United States,” reads the trail’s website. “It was the first of several large-scale, militant actions against slavery that occurred across the South in the decades leading up to the Civil War and Emancipation.”

UL president embraces public program on voting history, defends professor's participation University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Joseph Savoie confirmed Thursday that the campus library has secured funding for a community di…

The trail includes a dramatized account of the revolt voiced over by actor and New Orleans native Wendell Pierce, according to the release. Available on the project's website, it's designed to be listened to while following part of trail the slaves took during the revolt.

The trail also includes the “previously untold stories” of participants in the revolt and extended experiences at the Whitney Plantation in Edgard and Historic Riverlands Church in Reserve, according to the release.