Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's team started Wednesday believing it had lined up enough votes on the Metro Council to OK an additional $80,000 in legal fees to the law firm that has represented Police Chief Murphy Paul in contentious battles over the way he disciplines BRPD officers.
But by late in the afternoon, when the council was expected to schedule a future hearing to discuss the matter, it didn't lock in a date. When that discussion will take place remains to be seen.
Comments made by several council members who've opposed paying Paul's rising legal bills indicate there's still skepticism among them.
"This needs to be resolved," Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said Wednesday morning, hours before the Metro Council meeting. "We've been reaching out to everyone to resolve all the questions and concerns they have."
But at least one councilman, Brandon Noel, said he still harbors doubts that haven't completely changed his opposition on the issue.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, who voted against a fee increase that would have brought the city-parish's bill with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson to $230,000, said his position hasn't changed either, since the item was debated in February.
"I believe at some point we have an obligation to pay the bill but we need to have some mechanism in place to make sure everyone is on the same page moving forward," Hudson said. "I'm looking for the administration and the chief to come and be on the record saying that in the event we start approaching the current contract limit, we'll bring legal representation back in-house (through the Parish Attorney's office)."
Noel said he has received records from the chief dispelling some chatter that the chief's legal fees have ballooned so much because he's unfairly doling out discipline.
"What he sent seemed to show things have been evenhanded," Noel said. "But I have heard from council members who haven't received things they've asked for, like an itemized list of the billable hours."
"If they keep stalling, I feel there's something bad on it and now I want to see that too," Noel added.
On Wednesday, Gissel implied the administration and the Parish Attorney's Office have already sent out data showing the billable hours to council members. His comments to The Advocate also indicate the concerns brought up by Hudson have been addressed as well.
"They're going to monitor bills more closely and made some adjustments in terms of cutting the amount of time the chief needs outside counsel," he said.
But the specifics of how that will occur haven't been spelled out yet.
The chief has said previously the rising legal costs are a result of a small number of officers who are resisting the changes he's attempted to make since the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling.
Murphy has been accused by critics of weaponizing the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him.
"If we need to kick the can down the road to get more information," Noel said, "I'm OK with that."