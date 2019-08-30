The Whaley Law Firm in Baton Rouge recently awarded the Brian Whaley Memorial Scholarship of $2,000, intended to honor local first-responders and their families, to the children of two firemen.
The scholarship is awarded annually to two graduating seniors or current college students who are the children of a current or former member of the Alexandria, Pineville, Rapides Parish Fire District Number 2 or East Baton Rouge fire departments. It is named for a teenager who saved his family when a fire destroyed his home in the 1970s.
Brian Whaley, a 15-year-old from Alexandria, rescued his mother, father and brother with the help of the Alexandria Fire Department back in the 1970s. Described as a “normal kid” who played on the basketball team and served as student body president at Holy Savior Menard Central High School in Alexandria, Whaley died tragically in 1984 when he was killed in a car accident.
This year’s recipients are Brandon Bolen, of Pineville, and Max Brown, of Denham Springs. Bolen’s father was a member of Pineville Fire Department for 24 years, and Brown’s parent served with the East Baton Rouge Fire Department, Engine 1 for 27 years.