The Baton Rouge Zoo is down to three possible names for its newly born baby giraffe and is now asking the public to donate $1 to cast their final votes for a favorite.
The top three names suggested for the new male reticulated giraffe, born Dec. 26, are Romeo, Kiume (which in Swahili means "masculine and strong") and Burreaux, a take-off on Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
The public can vote for their favored giraffe calf name by making a donation to Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo at www.brzoo.org/give.
Every $1 donation counts as one vote toward the name of choice (i.e. $10 equals 10 votes, and so on). All donations will go toward conservation funding for the zoo. Voting will end at noon on February 13.
The winning name will be announced on Feb. 14 via the zoo’s social media channels.
The male giraffe calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.
This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.