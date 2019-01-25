Abortion Survey
A Shreveport-based abortion clinic has asked a federal appeals court to stay a ruling that would "virtually eliminate" abortion services in the state, while the clinic asks the U.S. Supreme Court for review. 

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld a Louisiana law that requires physicians performing abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said the law would go into effect Monday, barring an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In their motion, attorneys for Hope Medical Clinic say the Fifth Circuit ruling conflicts with an existing U.S. Supreme Court decision from 2016 that struck down a very similar law in Texas.

