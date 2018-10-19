A section of downtown Baton Rouge was out of power Friday afternoon, causing a host of issues for the area.
Several offices were closed, but the Live After 5 concert series scheduled for Friday in the area was still expected to go off as planned, according to a release from the Downtown Development District.
They estimated the power would be restored by 4 p.m., however that estimate was not confirmed by Entergy.
The outage is due to damage affecting underground cables, according to a release from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office, but the extent of the damage was unclear.
“The outage was caused due to underground damage by a third-party utility contractor," said David Freese, a spokesman for Entergy. He said they are currently assessing the damage and then will have an estimate on when the power will be restored.
Baton Rouge City Hall and City Court were closed due to the outage.
Because of the outage, Loudon Wainwright III has been moved from Manship Theatre to Red Dragon Listening Room. The show starts at 8 p.m.
About four blocks of downtown Baton Rouge are cut from power about 1:20 p.m., all along St. Louis Street, and then on Lafayette, 3rd Street and 4th Street, according to Entergy's outage map.
The civil offices for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, located downtown, were closed for the rest of Friday due to the power outage, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Check back for updates.