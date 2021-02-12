GONZALES — City homeowners and businesses can expect modest insurance premium reductions after the city fire department became one of 12 in Louisiana with the highest fire rating possible from an industry trade group, state officials said.
The Property Insurance Association of Louisiana awarded the Gonzales fire department a Class I rating last fall after its most recent five-year survey, city officials said this week.
Fire Chief Tracey Normand said the new rating moves the city insurance rating up one classification, from Class II to Class I. The city scored 91 out of 100 on the evaluation.
Lower classification numbers from the insurance association are better. City fire officials said their use of emergency response data helped them realize gains on the survey and push the city to the top rating. In addition to the department itself, the survey also looked at communications and water supply and availability.
The fire department protects more than 10,800 people inside the corporate the limits of Ascension Parish's largest municipality. With the Class I rating, it remains the highest rated on the populous eastern side of the parish, local fire officials confirmed. Other departments have Class III or Class V ratings.
The department has 26 full-time employees, 15 to 20 part-time firefighters, a handful of support volunteers and two fire stations, fire officials said.
The new rating for Gonzales took effect Nov. 9, but some local insurance agencies contacted this week said they had only recently learned about the change and were unable to provide estimates of premium reductions.
Becky Mowbray, an insurance department spokeswoman, said homeowner's insurance premium reductions from the new ratings will vary by the policy, size and type of home, and the rate tables that individual insurers use.
She provided an example that suggested standard premiums would drop by at least 2% in at least some cases.
A brick-and-masonry home valued at $150,000 with a homeowner's policy with a $500 deductible and a 2% hurricane deductible should see the annual premium drop from $993 per year to $971, a $22-per-year decrease, Mowbray said.
That works out to about a 2.2% drop.
City fire officials urged residents to contact their insurers to realize those potential savings.
Preston Landry, assistant city fire chief in Gonzales, said the department benefited from recent changes in the scoring methods of the insurance association's survey.
Some of those changes were in the evaluation of the number and distribution of fire stations, which is aimed assessing a department's response time.
The insurance association allowed the Gonzales department to submit response data in addition to the standard look at stations. The new information gave the Gonzales department the largest area of improvement compared with past years, Landry said.
Gonzales has seen residential growth in the Burnside area south of Interstate 10, but the department doesn't yet have a station on that side of I-10.
Landry said that under the old scoring system, the department could have lost points for the lack of a station in the area.
Under the new method, the department was allowed to submit emergency data showing its firefighters had responded to incidents within five minutes and 20 seconds at least 90% of the time and so scored better on the survey.
"Their modernizing of the grading scale and us giving that modern information certainly helped us this time around," Landry said.
Normand said the department will eventually have to build a new station in the Burnside area. Property has already been earmarked and the department will move to build it in future years when the population numbers call for it, he said.
"When the time is right and the development starts to flourish, we're probably looking at a third station, hopefully before I retire," Normand said.