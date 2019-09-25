A neon green hue has overtaken City Park Lake — and it isn't going away anytime soon.
A combination of an unusually warm winter and an excess of nutrients from run-off has allowed a verdant mixture of algae and duckweed to flourish in the shallow lake.
The view from Interstate 10 is startling, but officials at BREC charged with maintaining City Park Lake say excessive algae growth has been an issue since the lake was first dug in the 1930s.
That's because it isn't deep enough. At around 2 feet deep, the lake easily heats up and sunlight is able to reach the bottom, allowing vegetation to thrive.
"We're aware of the problem, and we're doing what we can without wasting taxpayer dollars and hurting the ecosystem," said Amanda Takacs, an assistant director at BREC.
The park system has the option to use copper sulfate to target the overgrowth, but it first has to wait until temperatures cool off. If the water is too warm, bacteria will flourish on the decomposed plant material, sucking up much-needed oxygen for the bass, catfish, and bluegills currently inhabiting the lake.
BREC has also ordered around 200 sterile carp through the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to eat some of the vegetation. Those aren't expected to arrive until later in the fall, and Takacs said it will take around six months until results are visible.
Those are only short-term solutions. The only way for the overgrowth to be prevented in the future is to make the lake deeper through dredging, Takacs said. That's been suggested in the past but funding has been illusive.
"There isn't a quick fix," Takacs said, adding that, for now, the best bet may be to wait for the algae to naturally die off when temperatures drop.