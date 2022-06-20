Three men, including one from Baton Rouge and another from New Orleans, were seriously injured when a small plane crashed Thursday on the edge of a girls summer camp in North Carolina, officials said.
Michael Franco, of Baton Rouge, and Sean Harrison, of New Orleans, were taking aerial photos of Camp Kahdalea in Transylvania County, N.C., when the Cessna 172 they were flying became unresponsive and crashed, according to a statement from the camp.
Franco, who co-owns Baton Rouge startup Red Stick Visual Solutions with his wife, and Harrison, owner of New Orleans startup SouthWan Communications, both have children attending the camp, the statement says.
Camp director Jeffrey Trufant, who was in the aircraft, was also injured, according to the statement.
The three men were hospitalized with serious but non life-threatening injuries, the camp says.
Both Franco and Harrison suffered "a number of severely broken bones and internal injuries," according to GoFundMe pages created for the men.
No campers or other camp staffers were in the area where the plane crashed, according to the camp.
The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash, the camp says.
The Cessna 172 the men were flying is owned by New Orleans-based Franklin Air Services LLC, according to aviation tracking service FlightAware. The company offers 1975 Cessna 172's for rent at a rate of $150 per hour, according to the company's website.
A person who identified himself as an owner of Franklin Air Services declined to comment when contacted through the company's listed phone number on Monday, citing the pending investigation.