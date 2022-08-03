A 2-year-old child's death from a fentanyl overdose has spurred an investigation at the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services by the state's Inspector General, already leading to "policy changes" and "personnel actions," the agency said.
After 28-year-old Whitney Ard brought her 2-year-old son to a hospital in an unresponsive state in April, East Baton Rouge deputies referred the case to officials with DCFS, urging an investigation, according to an affidavit released Tuesday.
Deputies referred the same mother to DCFS a second time, in early June, when she again brought the little boy to a hospital in a similar state. On both occasions, staff revived the child with Narcan, a drug used to resuscitate people in the throes of an overdose, the affidavit says.
When the woman brought her unresponsive child to a hospital for a third time, on June 26, staff weren't able to revive him. An investigation by the East Baton Rouge coroner concluded on Tuesday that the child, whom the authorities didn't name, died of a fentanyl overdose.
Ard was arrested for negligent homicide, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. She told investigators after the third hospital visit that her child had a history of seizures, her affidavit says.
DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said Wednesday that the case has spurred an investigation by Louisiana's Office of Inspector General, which will "review every step of this case," she said.
"When we learned of the tragedy involving this child, we immediately began a comprehensive review of this case and all circumstances surrounding it," Walters said in a written statement. "The Department has already taken numerous steps to make changes that range from policy changes to personnel actions. The review is ongoing."
Asked which policy and personnel changes came as a direct result of Ard's case, DCFS spokesperson Catherine Heitman said that "some are a direct result of this case. Others are part of our ongoing continuous quality improvement."
Walters declined to comment further on the internal review, citing the ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.