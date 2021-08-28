Assumption Parish will open a shelter of last resort 7 a.m. Sunday in Napoleonville for residents who have remained in the parish in spite of a mandatory evacuation order.
Parish officials said in a notice Saturday evening that the shelter would open at the Assumption Parish Community Center.
The $9.4 million shelter, which is next to Assumption High School, was built with federal recovery money following Hurricanes Gustav and Ike more than a decade ago.
Assumption officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the parish of more than 21,000 people Saturday morning.
Assumption is the latest parish in the Baton Rouge area to announce shelter opening set for Sunday. Next-door Ascension Parish is planning to open two shelters Sunday while East Baton Rouge Parish officials say they are making plans for shelters.
Hurricane Ida is expected to rake the west bank of the river parishes between Baton Rouge and New Orleans after making landfall Sunday between Morgan City and Houma.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a complication for all the planned shelter openings, forcing local leaders to apply social distancing and other precautions.
In Assumption, residents who shelter at the community center will have their temperatures checked when they arrive and must wear a mask while in the facility, parish officials said.
People who show signs of the COVID-19 illness associated with the coronavirus will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread, parish officials said.
Parish officials said residents should bring a variety of items to ease their comfort in the shelter.
They include non-perishable food, mobile rechargeable battery packs, water, first-aid kit, personal hygiene items and sanitation items, flashlights with extra batteries, battery-operated radio, waterproof container with cash and important documents, special needs items, baby supplies if applicable, a plan for evacuation for if family members are separated, and bedding.
The center is located at 4910 La. 308, Napoleonville.