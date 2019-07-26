FILE - This May 4, 2005, file photo shows Emmett Till's photo on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. A photograph of three University of Mississippi students posing with guns beside a bullet-pocked and oft-vandalized historic marker to lynching victim Till has sparked a possible federal investigation and suspensions of the three by their fraternity. The Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting first published a story about it Thursday, July 25, 2019, saying the image had circulated on the men's social media accounts. (Robert A. Davis/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)