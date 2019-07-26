One of three Ole Miss students photographed posing with guns in front of a bullet-pocked memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till appears to be a recent graduate of Baton Rouge's Episcopal High School, which is distancing itself from the incident.
The Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, a member of Pro Publica's Local Reporting Network, published a story about the image Thursday, saying it had circulated on the men's social media accounts and prompting the suspension of the students from their fraternity, Kappa Alpha. The story identified one of the students pictured as Ben LeClere.
A Benjamin Joseph LeClere is listed among the Class of 2017 at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge and the school noted two years ago that LeClere would attend Ole Miss. Episcopal's school website features LeClere in a list of "Senior Tributes 7.5.17." The school-published post shows a photo of LeClere in an Ole Miss jacket and he bears a marked resemblance to one of the Ole Miss students pictured holding a gun.
The Advocate asked Chris Kiesel, chair of Episcopal’s board of directors, whether the student caught up in the controversy in Ole Miss is the same student who attended the Baton Rouge private high school. Kiesel issued the following statement:
“Ben LeClere graduated from Episcopal School of Baton Rouge in the Class of 2017. The photograph in the Pro Publica article is disturbing to the leadership of Episcopal and does not reflect in any way the values for which the school stands.”
A newsletter from the Kappa Alpha fraternity at Ole Miss showed that in Winter 2018 it welcomed a member named Benjamin Leclere, with a small C, of Danville, Alabama. Online databases show a Danville address for Karen LeClere and include her maiden name. That name matched an Advocate obituary from 2011 that lists both Karen and Ben LeClere following the death of her father. Attempts to reach LeClere and his mother were unsuccessful Friday.
Ole Miss spokesman Rod Guajardo said the controversial image was reported in March to the university's Bias Incident Response Team, which takes reports of incidents in which students, faculty or staff may have been targeted because of their race or other characteristics. Guajardo said university police asked the FBI to investigate, but says the FBI declined to open an inquiry because the photo "did not pose a specific threat."
Brett Carr, a spokesman for the FBI's Jackson office, declined to comment to The Associated Press on Thursday.
However, U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar told the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting that federal prosecutors are examining the case. Lamar did not respond to repeated emails and phone calls from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Guajardo called the image "offensive and hurtful" but said the university hasn't disciplined the students because the off-campus picture wasn't part of a university event.
Jesse Lyons, assistant executive director of the Kappa Alpha Order's national office in Lexington, Virginia, said the Ole Miss chapter suspended the three men pictured after leaders learned of the photo Tuesday. The fraternity has long been associated with Old South and Confederate imagery. Although much of that imagery has been suppressed in recent years, the group still claims Confederate Robert E. Lee as its spiritual founder. Lyons said that history has nothing to do with the photo.
"The making of the photo was unrelated to any event or activity of the chapter. It is inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable. It does not represent our Kappa Alpha Order," Lyons wrote in an email.
It's unclear whether the students actually fired at the sign or when the picture was taken. It shows two students standing with guns and a third unarmed student kneeling in tall grass at night, lit by what appear to be the headlights of a vehicle. It's unclear who took the photograph.
The image strikes at what remains one of the nation's most wrenching civil rights cases, decades after Till was slain in 1955. The African-American 14-year-old was visiting relatives in the Mississippi Delta when he was kidnapped from a relative's home after an encounter with a white woman at a country store. He was tortured and later shot, with his body found weighted down by a cotton gin fan in the Tallahatchie River. His mother insisted on an open-casket funeral in Chicago, letting people see her son's mutilated corpse and electrifying public opinion.
An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men in the crime.
The marker in the photograph, placed by the Emmett Till Memorial Commission at the remote spot where Till's body was recovered, was the third to stand there after two earlier markers were destroyed by vandals.
Patrick Weems, the commission's executive director, said the sign was removed last week after the center learned news of the picture was likely to emerge.