Burreaux it is!
With help from the community, the Baton Rouge Zoo has officially named their newly born baby giraffe.
Earlier this month, the zoo had narrowed it down to three names and asked the public to finalize the vote with $1 donations.
The top three names suggested for the new male reticulated giraffe, born Dec. 26, were Romeo, Kiume (which in Swahili means "masculine and strong") and Burreaux, a take-off on Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
All money donating during the voting process will go toward conservation funding for the zoo.
The male giraffe calf was born to a 6-year-old, first-time mother, Rosie, and a 13-year-old father, Rowan.
This is the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge Zoo.