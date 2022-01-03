Steven Platt normally studies critically endangered turtles in Southeast Asia as a herpetologist for the World Conservation Society. But when COVID-19 began to spread across the globe in early 2020, he decided to ride out the pandemic in his hometown of Baton Rouge, where he went on to make several new discoveries.
Though he’s been exploring the capital region’s pockets of wilderness since the 1960s, the scientist saw his old stomping grounds with fresh eyes this time and began studying the local wildlife in the city’s many creeks and canals.
In summer 2020, he observed fish in the Wards Creek working with spiny soft-shell turtles to catch prey buried in the creek bed, a previously undescribed interaction between the turtles and the fish known as a nuclear-follower relationship.
The spiny soft-shell turtle is native to much of the United States and one of the most well-studied species of turtle on the planet. This made the observation all the more remarkable, Platt said.
“That’s one of the things I really like about our paper. The whole finding is that this Softshell Turtle has been extensively studied,” Platt said. “Most North American turtles, the biology is fairly well known, but here it is right in the middle of Baton Rouge, and I stumble on to a really interesting ecological relationship that’s never been described before.”
Platt rides his bicycle through the city nearly every day, frequently stopping at Wards Creek near Corporate Boulevard. Platt has been exploring the creek since he was 10 and estimates he’s tagged “hundreds” of turtles within the creek over the years.
“Ever since I was a little kid I remember being interested in the wildlife,” Platt said. “It’s just encoded in my genes, I guess.”
Platt graduated from Catholic High School in 1979 before attending LSU for his bachelor’s degree in forestry and wildlife management. He then received a masters in biology from Southeastern Louisiana University in 1986 and a doctorate in zoology from Clemson University in 1996.
Platt has since studied wildlife around the world, focusing mostly on reptiles. He had a 10-year career in academics before moving to Myanmar with his wife, who is also a scientist, to conduct turtle conservation projects across Southeast Asia for the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Platt found himself in Burma working on one of these conservation projects when his bosses ordered him to return to the U.S. in early 2020 as COVID-19 first began to spread around the world.
Platt’s wife was trapped in Myanmar before she could fly back to the U.S. with family when air travel was shut down. In February 2021, a coup was carried out in Myanmar, making travel in and out of the country nearly impossible.
Separated from his family, Platt began conducting his work from home.
“I used to always tell my students that a good biologist is like a good cop,” Platt said. “We’re always on the job and you never know when you’re going to see something noteworthy or interesting that nobody else has paid attention to.”
Along with his observation of spiny soft-shell turtles interacting with local fish, Platt has also made several other novel observations among Baton Rouge’s local wildlife.
Platt spotted “food thievery” among water snakes, known as kleptoparasitism, and documented the observation for the first time. That paper is under herpetological review, Platt said. He also observed river cooter turtles cleaning algae from each others’ shells, a behavior by the species that had also never been documented, Platt said.
“Those are just opportunistic observations, and you never know when one is going to happen,” Platt said. “You just have to be ready to start writing stuff down and taking pictures if you’ve got a camera. I never go for a walk or a hike without them because you never know when you’re going to stumble upon something.”
As a Baton Rouge native, Platt has seen first-hand the changes in Baton Rouge’s pockets of nature due to humans.
“It hurts,” Platt said. “It’s interesting, but on the other hand, where I saw these turtles in Wards Creek, I remember when all that was old growth forest. … I wish the city would do a better job of controlling sprawl and planning out to save some areas as green spaces so the other kids today would have the same opportunities I had to enjoy these places and explore the natural world.”
Platt said he hopes his discoveries will serve as a reminder to the citizens of Baton Rouge that the often-overlooked creeks and drainage canals that run through the city are hotbeds for biodiversity.
“I look on a map and I see green ribbons of habitat running through the city that are just viewed as ditches to carry off flood water, but there's a lot more to them than that,” Platt said. “They’re areas that we should be safeguarding.”