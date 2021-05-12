The Louisiana Supreme Court declined Tuesday to take up a controversial Central pastor's appeal of his conviction for a nearly 22-year-old speeding ticket in Zachary, letting the city court decision stand.
The Rev. Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, was convicted in August of speeding more than 20 mph over the speed limit in Zachary and later failing to appear in court for the May 23, 1999, traffic ticket, prosecutors and court officials said.
An outstanding bench warrant for Spell, an outspoken critic of Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions last year, had remained for years since the time it was issued during the tail end of President Bill Clinton's final term in office.
The warrant popped up last year when Spell was arrested in Central and booked into Parish Prison after an April 2020 confrontation in front of his church with a man protesting the pastor's refusal to stop holding church services in defiance of Edward's pandemic rules.
While the assault and another charge from that incident remain pending, Spell faced fines and fees for his conviction on the speeding ticket and bench warrant, as well as court costs, prosecutors said.
Spell and his lawyer, Jeffrey Wittenbrink, had sought to have the convictions overturned on constitutional grounds, primarily over Spell's right to a speedy trial. Spell was also tried in Zachary in absentia, with Wittenbrink representing him, because the pastor had refused to appear in court with a mask on.
On Tuesday, the high court ruled 6-1 against taking up the case. Only Justice Jefferson Hughes III said he would have granted Spell's writ and considered the appeal.
Zachary City Prosecutor David Conachen said that, under state law, the one-year time frame to bring a trial on that type of traffic count is halted if someone fails to show up for court and has a bench warrant issued for their arrest.
Conachen, who did not prosecute Spell last year but took office in January, said Spell failed to show up for court on June 16, 1999, after he had been issued the ticket three and a half weeks earlier that year.
In briefs, Conachen said, he cited a past state Supreme Court ruling that let a conviction stand in which a man was tried for a count on which he had been wanted for eight years.
"And they basically said, 'Yeah, this goes on forever. If you fail to appear, you lose your quote-unquote right to a speedy trial because you failed to appear and that bench warrant stays out there forever,'" Conachen said.
Wittenbrink said that, in his view, the state court is bound by U.S. Supreme Court precedent suggesting Spell's old tickets shouldn't have been prosecuted so many years after the fact, especially when the suspension of the speedy trial time limit is triggered solely by the defendant's actions.
"You can't make it all fall on them," Wittenbrink said. "The state has a duty to pursue a conclusion of a case."
"Twenty-one years is just beyond the pale for a misdemeanor case," he added.
Wittenbrink said Spell plans to seek a writ with the U.S. Supreme Court, adding the attempted appeal isn't about not paying the ticket but about the principle of seeing the courts follow the law.