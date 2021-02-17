A 77-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish man drowned after falling into an ice-covered swimming pool, bringing the state's death toll to three following a winter storm, state officials said Wednesday.

The other two people died in Lafayette — a woman who got stuck outside and a man who died after slipping on ice and hitting his head.

Much of the state is still in the grips of bitter cold and the aftermath of a winter storm that blanketed large swaths of the South, prompting state leaders to caution people about unnecessary travel and prolonged exposure to the cold.

Gov. John Bel Edwards urged people to be careful, saying Wednesday morning that slick streets and sidewalks were still hazardous.

“We’ve had multiple deaths related to people slipping and falling on ice. Please be careful if it is necessary to leave your home and walk cautiously when outdoors,” he said in a statement.

Authorities in Lafayette say Mary Guillory, 74, left her home and wandered around her neighborhood in freezing weather Tuesday morning. She went to a neighbor’s home for assistance and died due to the cold, police said.

Officials there also said a 50-year-old man died after slipping, falling and hitting his head on Monday. The 77-year-old man in Calcasieu Parish drowned after slipping on ice and falling in a swimming pool, according to the health department.

As temperatures dropped to the single digits Monday night in Shreveport, a homeless man reportedly died and was found slumped over against the brick wall of a downtown business, according to a post by the Hope House, a day shelter in the city.

“Those of us that work on the front line of homelessness, are greatly saddened, angry and confused as to why there isn't more help during emergency weather conditions,” the shelter wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post. “This will be a day for us to work through these emotions.”

That person's death was not among those reported by the health department. Local coroners are charged with determining whether a death is weather-related.

Temperatures in the Baton Rouge area rose above freezing for the first time in nearly three days on Wednesday and they're expected to stay above 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern parts of the state may see another 2 inches of snow and ice through Thursday, which could prolong travel problems since temperatures may struggle to rise above freezing.

State and local leaders have also cautioned people relying on generators for electricity to place them outside of their homes and at least 20 feet away. They also stressed that people should avoid traveling if roads are still icy.

“We're asking everyone to remain patient," said health department spokeswoman Aly Neel. "We know it’s frustrating, but everyone’s working really fast."