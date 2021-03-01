An LSU audit aimed at measuring how completely Louisiana's cancer incidence database has counted new cancer cases around a controversial manufacturer in St. John the Baptist Parish concludes that the Louisiana Tumor Registry appears to have found all "reportable" cases between 2009 and 2018.
But the new LSU School of Public Health report, released Monday, is unlikely to settle to residents' satisfaction the question of whether the Denka Performance Elastomers plant in Reserve poses a grave cancer risk. In fact, the report takes pains to say that its findings draw no conclusions about whether the Denka plant, and the chloroprene it emits, are a cause of any of the cancers recorded in the tumor registry -- or any other health effects.
"This report in no way implies that there are no health effects from long-term exposure to chloroprene," the report says. The chemical is used in the manufacture of neoprene, which is a rubbery material used for a variety of commercial and household purposes. Since 2010, neoprene been designated a "likely carcinogen" by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
LSU health researchers conducted a survey of 1,821 homes around the Denka complex to answer community concerns that the tumor registry was underestimating cancer incidences around the Denka facility, they said.
Those concerns have been around for years. And in the new report, LSU officials said they were heightened after the University Network for Human Rights surveyed the same batch of residents and found in 2019 that there were significantly elevated cancer prevalence rates within about 1.5 miles of the plant compared with what would be expected for a similar population.
That report, which came in for criticism over its methods but has since showed up in a peer-reviewed journal, also found even higher prevalence rates within just under a mile of the Mississippi River facility, which was run for decades by DuPont and still is operated with DuPont's final say.
The new LSU study does not detail how the cancer cases that it found were spread out geographically within the 1.5-mile radius around Denka. Though LSU researchers collected addresses, they said they didn't know if enough data had been collected so that the information could be further subdivided to show the distribution of cases closest to the plant.
Dr. John Trapido, professor and associate dean for research at LSU Health New Orleans School of Public Health, said that the Louisiana Tumor Registry "is not the right entity to answer" the questions raised by residents concerned about Denka' emissions.
“The LTR is an exceptional resource for learning about types of cancer, their frequency, the rates at which they occur, the distribution of cases, information on cancer stage and pathology, cancer treatment, and cancer survival, but it does not contain information on what may have caused the cancers," he said in a statement. "The registry does not collect data on possible contributing factors or environmental conditions to which persons with cancer may have been exposed. That is the purview of other entities and scientists."
The audit looked at cancer incidences, which are new cases of cancer in the year that they are diagnosed. The University Network for Human Rights looked at cancer prevalence, which is the number of people living with cancer in a given year.
LSU officials said prevalence can be affected by a number of factors, including access to care, meaning areas with better health care can have higher cancer prevalence rates than those without, where people might die sooner from cancer.
In 2015, five years after designating chloroprene a likely carcinogen, the EPA concluded that the cancer risk from airborne pollutants in census tracts nearest the Denka plant was the highest in the nation.
That finding, which industry groups have challenged and state regulators have downplayed, prompted a round of litigation from residents claiming health effects from years of emissions from the complex, which opened in 1969.
The new LSU report did not analyze the raw data collected by the University Network for Human Rights researchers, who interviewed 538 households in the same area around Denka through door-to-door surveys.
Instead, LSU conducted a new survey in the same area and determined that their researchers would need to interview enough households to find at least 47 reportable cancer incidences among them, or 10% of the cancer incidences that could be expected in the area based on past tumor registry reporting.
Under the survey design, researchers interviewed one individual in the household, who reported on the health status of all those in the home. Respondents had to be at least 21 and knowledgeable about the family's health.
The surveys were initially conducted door-to-door until the coronavirus forced researchers in March 2020 to starting filling out surveys by telephone. In the end, LSU collected responses from 179 households, or about a 9.8% of all homes, over the yearlong effort lasting from January 2020 to January 2021.
Researchers then back-checked the 141 reported cancer cases from that group against the tumor registry, medical records and other information to verify the accuracy of the residents' reports.
Researchers found 50 "reportable cancers" between 2009 and 2018 and found that all of them had already been collected by the Louisiana Tumor Registry.
Another 91 cancer incidences were reported by the households interviewed, but researchers excluded them for a variety of reasons.
Of those excluded, the largest share, 36, were reportable cancer cases that were listed in the tumor registry, but recorded before the 10-year time period being examined.
Others excluded ended up being people who had no cancer diagnosis once medical records were examined. And some reported cases had been related to researchers by a St. John resident but were for people who currently lived out of state.
Ten excluded cases were what are called "non-reportable cancers," which include some skin cancers and others that the LSU report says don't fit national standards for cancer reporting.
The EPA began measuring how much chloroprene was being released into the air surrounding Denka in 2016. That work showed spikes hundreds of times over the agency's recommended exposure threshold of no more than 0.2 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
In 2020, the EPA confirmed Denka had cut its emissions by 85% after installing $35 million in new emission control equipment, but critics say that still isn't low enough to reach the EPA's recommended threshold.
DuPont sold the plant complex and other assets to Denka in 2015, but, court filings show, DuPont still owns the land and has a contractual say in how Denka runs the neoprene facility, the only complex of its kind in the nation.