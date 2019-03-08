St. George proponents apparently won't be getting the May election date they were seeking in their attempt to create a new city in southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards needed to call a special election by Monday for the proposal to hit the ballot in May, but a spokeswoman for the governor's office said Friday it was "highly unlikely" that will happen.

The spokeswoman, Shauna Sanford, said Edwards won't be able to make that decision by Monday because his office has not yet received a copy of the certified petition calling for the election to take place to incorporate a new city in the parish.

"Because the petition is addressed to the governor, legally the governor has to review the petition," Sanford said.

"We met with the Registrar on Thursday and he told us he would have to first redact some information from the petition before he could give it to us. As of 3 p.m. Friday, we still haven't received it."

Sanford added it would be impossible for the Governor's Office to review the more than 5,000 page petition quickly enough for the governor to call a special election by Monday — the deadline to hold the election in May like St. George organizers want.

The turn of events has infuriated St. George proponents.

"I'm pissed with everyone right now," said Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the St. George campaign. "I didn't think it would be this hard to get signatures from one office to another. We would hate for party politics to be at play here and result in cheating the voters in St. George of their opportunity to their community."

Murrell's comment was in reference to a letter Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome sent the governor on Thursday asking that he set the election in October instead of May, which is in line with sentiments from the opposition who believe a fall election would attract more voters and possibly make it more difficult for the St. George proposal to pass.

St. George organizers submitted 17,102 signatures for verification in October to East Baton Rouge Registrar Steve Raborn, who announced Feb. 25 that 14,585 signatures were accepted and certified by his office and 2,517 were rejected and/or struck from the petition.

Although Raborn submitted the one-page certification document to the Governor's Office, Sanford said when they met with Raborn on Thursday, they requested a copy of the petition as well which Raborn said he needed to redact information from before he could submit it to the Governor's Office.