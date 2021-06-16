Baton Rouge police on Thursday escorted back to the city the body of an officer who died following a heart attack while serving with the National Guard in Syria.

Casey Hart, 42, died last week at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, a month after falling ill. The police corporal had served with BRPD 14 years and with the Guard for 24 years.

He was survived by his wife Keri and their daughter Taylen, 9.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Gov. John Bel Edwards each issued statements thanking Hart for his service.