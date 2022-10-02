Three people were arrested early Sunday morning after a shootout at a Tangipahoa Parish trailer park, in which a police dog was injured by gunfire, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.
The police dog is expected to make a full recovery, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Facebook.
The incident began around 10 p.m. Saturday when deputies responded to a call about two men, armed with a gun, walking through the Bedico Creek Lane Trailer Park, east of Ponchatoula.
Arriving deputies were fired on, the Sheriff's Office said. As a deputy was attempting to detain one of the suspects, later identified as James Loyd, 52, with the help of police dog Bella, a second suspect, Thomas Loftis, 21, fired shots, striking Bella in the jaw.
The officers returned fire, and the two suspects fled into the woods and were located nearby, barricaded in a camper on CC Road, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office Special Response team, assisted by the State Police SWAT team and the Hammond Police Department, began negotiations with the suspects in the camper. At one point, a woman, later identified as Charlotte O'Regan, 73, came out to tell officers to come back the next day, then returned inside.
When negotiations failed, officers sent a chemical compound into the camper and and the suspects came out. They were arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday.
The three suspects were booked into Tangipahoa Parish jail on the following counts:
- Thomas Loftis, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of injuring a police animal.
- James Loyd, two counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder and one count of resisting an officer by force or violence.
- Charlotte O'Reagan, two counts of accessory to attempted first-degree murder.