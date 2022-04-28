More than 2,000 East Baton Rouge city-parish employees who worked in person during the hectic early days of the pandemic will receive a $1,600 COVID bonus, but some city-parish essential workers failed to meet strict federal guidelines for the payment and will be left out.
Metro Council unanimously approved the premium pay during its meeting Wednesday. Despite universal support for the payments, some members urged Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration to consider a broader use of future American Rescue Plan Act money, which funded this first round of payments.
Specifically, they'd like to see bonuses for city-parish essential workers who have retired since the pandemic started, and also workers in the parish’s nine fire protection districts. They were deemed ineligible.
“Please, to the administration, let’s be proactive about making sure we address not just the city, not just the folks we touch all the time, but all the districts that serve our constituents throughout the parish,” Councilman Dwight Hudson said.
Finance Director Linda Hunt told the council members that local spending from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is strictly governed by a set of federal guidelines that forced the city-parish to make some tough decisions when deciding how to pay the bonuses.
Current city-parish employees considered classified or unclassified who worked at least 124 hours in person between March 23, 2020, and May 16, 2020, are eligible, according to the city-parish. Those employees must have earned less than $72,290 during 2020.
All Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Police Department employees eligible to earn overtime, regardless of income, are eligible for the payment if they worked the required number of hours in person when stay-at-home orders were otherwise in effect, according to the city-parish.
City-parish contractors, seasonal workers and part-time employees who worked less than 20 hours a week during the lockdown will not be eligible for the bonus, according to the city-parish.
The city-parish is required to subtract and remit federal and state income taxes, as well as the Medicare tax, from the payments, Hunt told the council. Former employees who might have otherwise been eligible for the payment but are no longer on the city-parish payroll can’t receive it because of the tax requirements, Hunt said.
“If you don’t spend it in accordance to those guidelines, you have to pay it back,” Hunt told the council.
The city-parish did commit to giving payments to the parish’s nine fire protection districts once the final round of ARPA dollars arrives sometime this summer.
The process is complicated because the districts have a payroll system separate from the city-parish’s and the Finance Department needs to oversee all spending of the money to ensure it remains in compliance with federal guidelines, Hunt said.
“During this pandemic, every fire district within this parish provided a service to the residents of this parish,” St. George Fire Protection District Chief Administrative Office Dustin Yates told the council. “When everybody else was told to stay home, they went to work.”
At the request of council members, Hunt said her department would also create a report on how many former employees would have been eligible for the payment if they were still employed by the city-parish, although it appeared unlikely that those employees would be able to receive the pay.
“I just don’t want to give false hope, but we have committed to doing that, just like we have also committed to reaching out to some of the other first responders in the parish to see what it would take to provide their employees with the pay,” Hunt told the council.
The exact number of city-parish employees who will receive the payment isn’t known. The various departments within the government are currently reviewing which of their employees are eligible before sending their list to Human Resources and Finance.
Hunt expects the number to be slightly fewer than 2,400 employees, she said.
Premium pay for essential city-parish workers has been under consideration since last fall, but the process was delayed while the city-parish awaited an opinion from the state attorney general's office on whether they would be legal.
The Louisiana Constitution specifically bans bonuses for public employees, but the AG’s office ruled in January that the premium pay is constitutional as long as it's for city-parish work, it doesn't "appear to be gratuitous" and the city-parish can demonstrate it's receiving a substantial service in exchange for the funds.
The city-parish set aside $4 million for the payments from a pot of $73 million that made up the second wave of funding from the coronavirus relief bill. That money had gone unused since Metro Council approved the funding in November while the city-parish awaited the attorney general's office opinion.
The payment will appear on the May 27 paycheck for eligible employees, according to the city-parish.
“People were very concerned about going out in the public and being exposed, so this is a way to reward those people who went out as essential workers,” city-parish Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel said.