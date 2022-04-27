Tougher development rules may be on the way as city-parish officials and contractors come closer to sending policy recommendations to the Metro Council that they say will protect against future floods in East Baton Rouge.
The parishwide study of waterways and drainage infrastructure was launched in September 2017 with the goal of using the data to prioritize infrastructure and guide amendments to the building code. The Stormwater Master plan will eventually culminate in a comprehensive 20-year capital improvement plan.
That work is expected to be completed by July, officials said in a presentation to the council on Wednesday.
“Hopefully, the combination of everything we do with (the master plan) is going to reduce the risk of flooding for everybody to some extent,” said Melissa Kennedy, project manager with HNTB, the contractor doing the work for the parish. “It’s not going to eliminate it. … But it will definitely benefit everybody if all of the codes and ordinances we’ve recommended are adopted. That’s an if.”
The legislation will include limitations on development in the floodplain, updates to rainfall depths so drainage designs accurately account for future storms and stronger flood mitigations for developers building in the parish, Kennedy said.
Climate change, development in the floodplain and urbanization of the parish are to blame for repeated flooding in the parish, and the ordinances are aimed at addressing each issue, Kennedy said.
“What frustrates me is the continual building that’s going on and the approval of developments before we can get these adopted,” Kennedy said.
A draft of the changes has already been created and is under review by city-parish officials, Kennedy said.
The amendments will next go for review before a committee made up of impacted parties, including developer groups, landscape and architecture groups and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Kennedy said.
Both Raiford and Kennedy said they expect some resistance to the changes from local developers.
“No matter what we recommend, there are going to be some unhappy people,” Raiford told the council. “But when we look at it, we’ve got to look at how we can protect people in our community without running everyone out of our parish.”
Council members voiced an urgency to get the changes to the code approved as soon as possible as hurricane season nears. The council’s temporary ordinance that requires developers to meet a set of stricter drainage rules also expires in September, and council members said they hope to approve the master plan’s recommendations prior to the ordinance’s expiration.
“I’m concerned there’s a lot of process in this that it has to go through in terms of changing ordinances, changing zoning codes, changing all these different things,” Councilman Aaron Moak said. “I just want to be realistic and I want the public to be realistic about when these things will kick in.”
The master plan will be key to prioritizing flood mitigation projects throughout the parish at a time when hundreds-of-millions-of-dollars in federal funding is arriving in the parish, Kennedy said.
More than 67,000 drainage structures have been mapped and evaluated throughout the parish, as well as more than 300 miles of channels. Using that data, the master plan allows the city-parish to model more than 1,000 rain storms of varying severity and their impacts on waterways in every corner of the parish, Kennedy said.
Those models also allow the city-parish to view the impact of potential flood mitigation projects in order to prioritize funding toward the projects that will have the biggest impact, Raiford said.
The team creating the Stormwater Master Plan has also been unveiling their work to the public in a series of public meetings this week.
Residents from each of the parish’s watersheds can view models of floods near their home and see how those floods can be mitigated by various flood control projects proposed by the city-parish.
Jane Smyth, an elderly resident who lives along the banks of Weiner Creek south of Interstate 12, was shown a model of flooding in her neighborhood and two projects that could benefit her, if they’re completed.
Smyth flooded in 2016 and last May, and she lives on the second floor of her house because the damaged sheetrock on her first floor is yet to be replaced.
Smyth won’t be convinced that the development of the master plan will prevent her from flooding again until the projects beneficial to her area are funded and completed, she said.
“We will have to see,” Smyth said. “I worry about these floods every day.”
Armed with data from the master plan, Raiford said it will be easier to acquire funding for potential projects through grants because it allows the city-parish to demonstrate the impact of the work. The data should also make it easier to sell various projects and government spending to the public, he said.
“The study,” Raiford said, “has allowed us to do some major evaluations of our system and use the technology that we didn’t have in the past to help look at where we need to be today and where we need to be in the future.”