LSU students walk to and from classes, passing in the afternoon near South Campus Drive and Highland Road, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Tuesday that small group of about a dozen LSU students have been instructed to stay away from campus and 'self isolate' as a precautionary measure, as a result of their recent travel to Italy, which has seen an increase in coronavirus cases.

About 10 LSU students are remaining off campus after returning from trips abroad, according to a report from WBRZ.

Most of the students recently visited Italy for various academic programs, a university spokesman confirmed to the television station.

One student returned from a trip in China earlier this semester.

All of the students have been in touch with the CDC and will isolate themselves before they return to LSU's campus.

The news comes after three Baton Rouge schools asked groups of students to remain home after traveling abroad.

