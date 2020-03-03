About 10 LSU students are remaining off campus after returning from trips abroad, according to a report from WBRZ.

Most of the students recently visited Italy for various academic programs, a university spokesman confirmed to the television station.

One student returned from a trip in China earlier this semester.

All of the students have been in touch with the CDC and will isolate themselves before they return to LSU's campus.

The news comes after three Baton Rouge schools asked groups of students to remain home after traveling abroad.

