A 65-year-old St. Helena Parish man was found dead Friday in a wooded area near his home 11 days after he was reported missing, according to the local sheriff.

Authorities said Steven Virgil Callison was last seen at his home on Hall and Lindsey Road on Jan. 9, and he was reported missing the next day. His body was found a little before 11 a.m. Friday.

After high-speed chase leads to crash, 3 suspects booked in St. Helena Parish killing Three suspects in a December killing in St. Helena Parish were arrested Monday — two of them after taking deputies on a high-speed chase that …

Hall and Lindsey Road lies in a rural and secluded part of the parish to the northwest of Greensburg. The search for Callison included rescue dogs, a helicopter and deputies on foot, according to a media release from the sheriff's office.

"This is not the news we were praying for," Sheriff Nat Williams said in a statement. "We remained hopeful."

The authorities said Callison had a medical condition and didn't have certain unspecified medical equipment with him at the time he went missing.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Strip club feud in St. Helena: Venue reopens as 'event space,' gets shut down for lacking permits A feud between a strip club owner and authorities that simmered for years in a rural pocket of Louisiana's capital region has once again reach…

He is the second person to go missing from Hall and Lindsey Road, a short thoroughfare between La. 10 and La. 43, in just under a year.

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's office announced last December that it would double a cash incentive it had offered for information about the disappearance of Keith Madison to $4,000.

The 5-foot-7, 179-pound White man was last seen at his home on Hall and Lindsey Road in February of last year.