The board of East Baton Rouge's parks and recreation system may move Thursday to seek the removal of embattled school board member Connie Bernard from its ranks.

Lloyd Benson, chairman of BREC's Board of Commissioners, said there is overwhelming support among the commissioners to approve a resolution tonight asking School Board President Michael Gaudet to appoint someone else as the school district's representative on the nine-member body.

"With everything going on, we wanted to ensure that we have persons on the commission that are sensitive to the needs of the community in the current state we're in," Benson said. "I initially reached out to the (school board) president asking him to replace her and was met with disagreement. So we decided to make a formal resolution from the entire BREC board asking that he do it."

The resolution was added to tonight's agenda sometime Wednesday, after the agenda had been initially posted earlier this week.

Bernard, who represents District 8 on the parish school board, has been in hot water since a June 10 interview in which she said anyone offended by the name Lee High School should "learn a little more" about Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general the school is named after.

Then, during a meeting in which the board voted to create a commission to come up with different names for the school, activists posted videos of her seemingly shopping for dresses in the middle of the meeting. A video of one activist blasting Bernard went viral nationally, with prominent figures like LeBron James commenting on it.

Bernard has apologized for her comments about Lee, calling them "insensitive." She denied that she was shopping, claiming it was a pop-up ad that she neglected to close. Several witnesses disputed her contention.

Bernard has rejected calls for her resignation, a recall effort to have her removed from office launched this week.

Bernard was just appointed to BREC's board this year and has only attended a few meetings.

Her term was set to expire at the end of this year.

"I believe we could have taken care of this without making a scene," Benson said, referring to his initial effort to reach out to the school board president. "This is a very serious matter. All the commissioners are in agreement with me so I believe the resolution will pass."

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board President Mike Gaudet said Thursday he was called Tuesday night asking that he find someones besides Bernard to serve on BREC, but said he’s not going to be making a snap decision and that it’s his call to make.

“I told them I would not make any knee-jerk reaction,” Gaudet said. “That position on BREC is an appointment at the pleasure of the school board president.”

And even if there’s a formal BREC vote requesting the same, “it changes nothing,” he said.

Gaudet issued a statement Monday critical of Bernard, saying she showed "disinterest and apathy" and that her behavior consequently was "insensitive and disrespectful," but stopped short of calling for her resignation.

That same day, the four African American members of the board — Dawn Collins, Tramelle Howard, Dadrius Lanus and Evelyn Ware-Jackson — formally called for Bernard to resign.

BREC's Board of Commissioners is set to meet at 5 p.m. tonight via Zoom.

