Madeline Trantham, 9, cringes, expecting the worst-- a dousing from a recently-poured cup of water-- as BASF Kids Lab instructor Derek Wooden, right, tips it over her head, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Drew Brunson, center, is an educational program presenter at LASM. The water had turned instead into a gel-like substance, as it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers.
Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, help build a robot constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Scedric Jackson, 11, left, battles against having an expected cup of water poured over his head by Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids Lab instructor at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at LASM. The water had instead turned into a gel-like subsance, after it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers. Dylan Comena, 11, is at center.
Sand, floating on top of water in a beaker becausethe sand had been coated with an oil substance lighter than water, in a fun STEM Saturday class experiment on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Jireh JudeaNoel Motton, 8, turns up her nose, anticipating a perhaps bad smell as she mixes bright food coloring, water and with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, turning the water into a gel-like substance, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Sodium polyacrylate is used in consumer products like diapers.
From left, Ronald Gibson, 14, his brother Brady Gibson, 12, Scedric Jackson, 11, and Dylan Comena, 11, work together using Cubelets robot blocks to build a robot in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
In a darkened room, Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, look over a robot with a flashing light that they constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Madeline Trantham, 9, cringes, expecting the worst-- a dousing from a recently-poured cup of water-- as BASF Kids Lab instructor Derek Wooden, right, tips it over her head, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Drew Brunson, center, is an educational program presenter at LASM. The water had turned instead into a gel-like substance, as it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers.
Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, help build a robot constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Scedric Jackson, 11, left, battles against having an expected cup of water poured over his head by Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids Lab instructor at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at LASM. The water had instead turned into a gel-like subsance, after it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers. Dylan Comena, 11, is at center.
Sand, floating on top of water in a beaker becausethe sand had been coated with an oil substance lighter than water, in a fun STEM Saturday class experiment on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Jireh JudeaNoel Motton, 8, turns up her nose, anticipating a perhaps bad smell as she mixes bright food coloring, water and with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, turning the water into a gel-like substance, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Sodium polyacrylate is used in consumer products like diapers.
From left, Ronald Gibson, 14, his brother Brady Gibson, 12, Scedric Jackson, 11, and Dylan Comena, 11, work together using Cubelets robot blocks to build a robot in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
In a darkened room, Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, look over a robot with a flashing light that they constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Drew Brunson lifted a cup of water above Alayja Bowie's head and began to tilt it downward.
"No!" Alayja, 13, shouted before darting out of the room, fearing she was about to get soaked. But when she returned seconds later, Brunson was holding the cup upside down — and the water inside hadn't budged.
Brunson, an educational program presenter at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, explained that he had mixed some sodium polyacrylate into the water, turning it into a gel-like substance. Sodium polyacrylate absorbs liquids and is used in consumer products like diapers.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
It was part of a chemistry activity during STEM Saturday at the museum in downtown Baton Rouge. Sponsored by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the event provided lessons in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM, to 37 children in grades 4 to 8.
Staff at the museum, which hosted a similar event last month, developed the STEM Saturday program at Broome's request, said Nita Mitchell, a science interpreter at the museum. Eventually, the curriculum will be made available to other organizations so that free STEM education events can be offered around East Baton Rouge Parish on a regular basis, Mitchell said.
"Presenting opportunities for all students is at the heart of what we do, and also at the heart of the mayor's mission," she said.
People trained in STEM disciplines are in high demand in today's job market, and it's important to try to spark kids' interest in those career areas early in life, Mitchell said. But everyone — regardless of their career interests — ought to have a basic understanding of STEM topics, she said.
"I always like to tell kids that … a scientist's job is to really help make the world a better place," she said. "And it really helps them to understand how that science is all around us, and it helps them to really understand the relevance of science in their daily lives."
Mitchell said giving children a chance to look at and touch things can help them draw connections to the real world. In the chemistry room, Brunson and Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids' Lab instructor, passed around the contents of the cup so the kids could run their hands through the softly textured combination of water and absorbent.
"A lot of kids have never stopped to think about the fact that, 'Oh, you mean a baby diaper works because of chemistry?'" Mitchell said.
Saturday's program included a visit to the museum's planetarium. The children also worked in teams to build small robots using Cubelets, which are robotic blocks that light up, spin, move forward and perform various other functions.
Mitchell said she was happy to see a good turnout at the event — and that many of the participants' family members had stuck around to tour the museum while they waited.
"I see these families here that are bringing their kids downtown on a Saturday morning," Mitchell said. "I see that commitment of wanting to encourage their children to learn and to grow and to explore, and we really applaud that."
Madeline Trantham, 9, cringes, expecting the worst-- a dousing from a recently-poured cup of water-- as BASF Kids Lab instructor Derek Wooden, right, tips it over her head, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Drew Brunson, center, is an educational program presenter at LASM. The water had turned instead into a gel-like substance, as it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers.
Jireh JudeaNoel Motton, 8, turns up her nose, anticipating a perhaps bad smell as she mixes bright food coloring, water and with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, turning the water into a gel-like substance, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum. Sodium polyacrylate is used in consumer products like diapers.
Scedric Jackson, 11, left, battles against having an expected cup of water poured over his head by Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids Lab instructor at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at LASM. The water had instead turned into a gel-like subsance, after it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers. Dylan Comena, 11, is at center.
From left, Ronald Gibson, 14, his brother Brady Gibson, 12, Scedric Jackson, 11, and Dylan Comena, 11, work together using Cubelets robot blocks to build a robot in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
In a darkened room, Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, look over a robot with a flashing light that they constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Ronald Gibson, 14, left, and his brother Brady Gibson, 12, right, help build a robot constructed of Cubelets robot blocks, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
From left, 11-year-old twin sisters Kenzie Stentiford and Kaiser Stentiford and Marina Moorehead, 13, work togther on an experiement in which sand was able to float on top of water, after being coated with an oil-like substance lighter than the water, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
An amazed Alayja Bowie, 13, returns to the classroom after running out in the fear of having what she expected to be a cup of water poured over her head by Drew Brunson, right, educational program presenter at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, during a series of fun STEM Saturday class experiments and projects, Saturday, July 7, 2018. The water had turned to a gel-like substance after combining with water-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers.
Kids watch a video message from Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome before fun STEM Saturday class projects, Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum, which partnered with the Mayor-President's Office to present the free event for students in grades four through eight.
Louisiana Art and Science Museum program presenter April Baham, standing, helps 11-year-old twin sisters Kaiser Stentiford, left, and Kenzie Stentiford, right, and Marina Moorehead, 13, foreground, as they start a project using Cubelets robot blocks in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018.
From left, Dylan Comena, 11, Ja' Leah Robinson, 12, and Marina Moorehead, 13, watch their Cubelets robots take off from the starting line in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.
Scedric Jackson, 11, left, battles against having an expected cup of water poured over his head by Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids Lab instructor at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, in a fun STEM Saturday class Saturday, July 7, 2018 at LASM. The water had instead turned into a gel-like subsance, after it combined with liquid-absorbing sodium polyacrylate, which is used in consumer products like diapers. Dylan Comena, 11, is at center.
Sand, floating on top of water in a beaker becausethe sand had been coated with an oil substance lighter than water, in a fun STEM Saturday class experiment on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at Louisiana Art and Science Museum.