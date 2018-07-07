Drew Brunson lifted a cup of water above Alayja Bowie's head and began to tilt it downward.

"No!" Alayja, 13, shouted before darting out of the room, fearing she was about to get soaked. But when she returned seconds later, Brunson was holding the cup upside down — and the water inside hadn't budged.

Brunson, an educational program presenter at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum, explained that he had mixed some sodium polyacrylate into the water, turning it into a gel-like substance. Sodium polyacrylate absorbs liquids and is used in consumer products like diapers.

It was part of a chemistry activity during STEM Saturday at the museum in downtown Baton Rouge. Sponsored by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's office, the event provided lessons in science, technology, engineering and math, also known as STEM, to 37 children in grades 4 to 8.

Staff at the museum, which hosted a similar event last month, developed the STEM Saturday program at Broome's request, said Nita Mitchell, a science interpreter at the museum. Eventually, the curriculum will be made available to other organizations so that free STEM education events can be offered around East Baton Rouge Parish on a regular basis, Mitchell said.

"Presenting opportunities for all students is at the heart of what we do, and also at the heart of the mayor's mission," she said.

People trained in STEM disciplines are in high demand in today's job market, and it's important to try to spark kids' interest in those career areas early in life, Mitchell said. But everyone — regardless of their career interests — ought to have a basic understanding of STEM topics, she said.

"I always like to tell kids that … a scientist's job is to really help make the world a better place," she said. "And it really helps them to understand how that science is all around us, and it helps them to really understand the relevance of science in their daily lives."

Mitchell said giving children a chance to look at and touch things can help them draw connections to the real world. In the chemistry room, Brunson and Derek Wooden, a BASF Kids' Lab instructor, passed around the contents of the cup so the kids could run their hands through the softly textured combination of water and absorbent.

"A lot of kids have never stopped to think about the fact that, 'Oh, you mean a baby diaper works because of chemistry?'" Mitchell said.

Saturday's program included a visit to the museum's planetarium. The children also worked in teams to build small robots using Cubelets, which are robotic blocks that light up, spin, move forward and perform various other functions.

Mitchell said she was happy to see a good turnout at the event — and that many of the participants' family members had stuck around to tour the museum while they waited.

"I see these families here that are bringing their kids downtown on a Saturday morning," Mitchell said. "I see that commitment of wanting to encourage their children to learn and to grow and to explore, and we really applaud that."

