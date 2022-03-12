A woman critically injured by gunfire during an incident that took place on Siegen Lane Saturday told police her gun accidentally discharged inside her purse, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, police responded to a call about the shooting, which took place in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Siegen Lane, shortly after 6 p.m.
The woman was transported to a hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition, Hicks said. Police are still investigating the incident.