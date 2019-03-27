The Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge added a New Orleans deacon Wednesday to an evolving list of clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

When Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca first released the names of clergy with such allegations two months ago, the list was 37 men deep. It now stands at 41.

The newest addition is Archdiocese of New Orleans Deacon James Lakewood, who served in the past as a lay teacher at St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge. Lakewood's post there only lasted five months, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge.

Lakewood's alleged abuse happened the late 1970s, when he served at the Center of Jesus the Lord in New Orleans, according to the Diocese of Baton Rouge. Lakewood was removed from ministry in 1978.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge said it had not received credible allegations of abuse about Lakewood from his time in Baton Rouge. But the Diocese's practice has been to include on its list clergy members who served in Baton Rouge and who had credible allegations made against them elsewhere.

Lakewood was born in 1933 and the Archdiocese of New Orleans ordained him a deacon in 1974.

