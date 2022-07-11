A former Southern University player died Sunday when three suspects tried to steal his vehicle in his hometown of Norcross, Ga., the Gwinnet County Police Department told local TV station Fox 5 Atlanta.
Bradley Coleman, 29, who played for the Jaguars from 2012-2016, was at the air pumps of a convenience store filling the tires of his vehicle on Sunday afternoon when three suspects backed in beside him, the TV station reported.
When one of the suspects got into the driver's seat of Coleman's vehicle, Coleman began to fight off two of the suspects.
The driver of a third vehicle, unaware of the attempted carjacking underway, pulled up behind the suspects' vehicle; the suspects crashed into that vehicle when they shortly fled the scene, media reports said.
One of the suspects fatally shot Coleman as they left, police said.
The search is underway for the suspects, the Gwinnet County Police Department said.
Coleman was a graduate of Norcross High School.
At Southern University, he was a wide receiver and played on the 2013 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship team.
"It is with great sadness to share with the Norcross family that we lost a brother this weekend," the high school posted. "Bradley Coleman was a friend, father and an ambassador of goodwill. We will keep everyone informed about any arrangements and ways to help support the family."