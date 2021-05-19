Residents whose trash cans or recycling cans floated away in the heavy rains this week, to a place where they cannot be found, can call 311 to obtain replacement cans at no cost, the East Baton Rouge Parish's 311 call center said Wednesday.
And if residents find a stray can — or a group of cans that somehow migrated and can't be sorted out and returned to their owners — in their yards or on the street, they can also call 311 to have them picked up.
More than foot of rain fell on parts of the city-parish Monday night, triggering flash flooding.
"Those carts can be picked up and help the city get carts out in redistributions to other people" who need replacements, a 311 operator said Wednesday.
She said that the center's been receiving numerous calls from people who have searched their neighborhoods, with no sight of their missing trash cans, as well as calls from people who aren't able to get out and drive to search for their cans.