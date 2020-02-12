A 21-year-old man has died after falling from a party bus early Saturday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff Office said Wednesday morning.
Austin Jenkins died as a result of his injuries.
His brother, Denver Jenkins, 19, is listed in critical condition.
The incident happened just before 4 a.m., officials say, in the area of Airline Highway, south of Interstate 10.
The two men -- who are siblings -- fell off the party bus for unknown reasons.
There were about 40 young adults on the bus, APSO says.
The investigation is still ongoing.