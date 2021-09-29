Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and top East Ascension drainage officials plan to update the status of their negotiations 4 p.m. Thursday on a power-sharing agreement, six days after they had informed him that he would be fired as drainage director in 60 days.
In a statement, parish officials did not say what their negotiations had yielded since Councilman Dempsey Lambert, the drainage chairman, had sent the president a formal termination notice on Thursday and announced plans to pursue a professional drainage manager.
The East Ascension drainage district encompasses all of east bank Ascension, including Gonzales and Sorrento. The district is one of Ascension Parish government's largest and most well-funded arms, serving more than 117,000 people.
For years, parish presidents have led the East Ascension drainage district under a contract with the drainage board, a separate taxing entity that collets a property and a sales tax.
At least once before, the president has been removed as day-to-day drainage director.
In the mid-2000s, the drainage board removed then-Parish President Ronnie Hughes as head of drainage after he had threatened to stop administering the program and hired its own director. Control was returned to the president's office in early 2009 after former President Tommy Martinez took office.
In late June, the current East Ascension drainage board had voted to start the process of removing Cointment as a director in favor of a professional manager despite some controversy and contentious meetings.
Council advocates for the manager concept had argued it would take "politics" out of increasingly complicated and technical drainage decisions, where costs and benefits have to be weighed. Critics said the proposed shift in leadership was a move against Cointment and accused its backers of their own political motivations.
But the 10-member drainage panel, which is composed entirely of east bank council members, had held off on starting the formal process of triggering Cointment's removal. For weeks after the June 28 vote, a portion of the board and administration officials privately negotiated a new power-sharing agreement.
Cointment and council members on both sides of the dispute had been saying the parties were inching close to a deal until Lambert issued the termination letter last week, catching some in Cointment's camp off guard, they said.
But negotiations have since continued, leading to Thursday's planned announcement.