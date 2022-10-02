Port Allen celebrated its 27th annual SugarFest on Sunday with artisan displays, live music and free access to the West Baton Rouge Museum’s exhibits in what Jeannie Luckett, program director for the museum, says represents a rich history for the region.
“It’s an educational event in a festival format,” Luckett said.
The museum founded the festival in 1995 to celebrate 200 years of sugar cane production in Louisiana.
“It’s rooted deep in West Baton Rouge Parish, just like stalks of sugar cane,” Luckett said. “Just a couple blocks from here right past the elementary and middle schools, there are cane fields. Those children can see cane fields at recess.”
Sunday's event was the second of a series of festivals taking part in Grand Reveil Acadien, or The Great Acadian Awakening, a two-week celebration of Cajun heritage organized by nonprofit Louisiane-Acadie.
Gayle Smith, who helps coordinate at some of the festivals GRA participates in, said the group tries to hold a celebration every five years, but were held up due to Covid. This is the first GRA since 2015.
“My family name and Cajun ancestry is Breaux,” Smith said. “I think it’s important that everybody celebrate their heritage.”
Luckett noted that Acadians from Canada are attending many of the GRA events in Louisiana. “SugarFest is now not only a south Louisiana event, but also an international event.”
SugarFest attendees could sample sugar cane juice and chew on the stalks. Amy Baudoin, whose family runs cane syrup company Sweet Memories, said they have been selling syrup and demonstrating their process at the festival for almost 20 years.
“My husband’s grandfather was an overseer at a plantation,” Baudoin said. “When my husband decided to learn how to make the syrup, his grandparents had passed away, so he went to a cousin up the road and learned from him.”
The festival also boasted culinary competitions and a cake walk. The West Baton Rouge Museum uses the event to show off some of its year-round offerings. The museum offers blacksmith and fiber arts courses, and those instructors gave demonstrations at the festival.
Luckett said the event values preserving artisans and traditions that are often forgotten.
“It’s really meant to carry on Louisiana cultural traditions,” Luckett said. “Lots of the music is native to Louisiana, like jazz and blues and zydeco.”
Baton Rouge resident Veronica Hutchinson attended the festival for the first time this year. She said it was her first time trying sugar cane.
“Everything I sampled was delicious,” Hutchinson said. “I came for the music, and it’s been great.”
SugarFest attendees gained free access to the museum’s current exhibits. The museum has work from Angela Gregory, a Louisiana sculptor who created reliefs for the state’s capitol building, and metal sculptures from Ronald Trahan, a Port Allen native.
The museum also has an exhibition of photographs of singer Billie Holliday that are part of the Smithsonian’s collection. “It’s the largest exhibit we’ve ever had,” West Baton Rouge Museum spokeswoman Tonya Wyandon said.
Baton Rouge resident August Steinkamp said he’s glad that the museum offers the SugarFest event.
“It’s really exciting to hear about some local history I didn’t even know existed,” Steinkamp said. “It’s the homegrown vibe that you forget exists outside of movies.”