A man from Denham Springs died in a crash in St. Bernard Parish Saturday afternoon, according to the Louisiana State Police.
At around 2:20 p.m., troopers began investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 46 westbound near the intersection of Francke Place.
State troopers learned that Michael Ard, 34, of Denham Springs, died in the crash.
LSP said Ard was traveling westbound on LA 46 near Francke Place in a 2006 Toyota Scion at a high rate of speed.
The Scion ran off the road to the right and struck a tree.
Ard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers believe speeding and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in the crash.
A toxicology test will be performed after an autopsy, LSP said.
The investigation is ongoing.